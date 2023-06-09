Liberia: Clientearth, Partners Commence Three-Day Women Leadership Summit On Advancing Gender Equity in Forestry and Land Sector

Monrovia — ClientEarth, a British environmental organization, in collaboration with partners, has commenced a three-day women's leadership summit aimed at advancing gender equity in forestry and enhancing understanding of women's roles in the land sector and natural resource governance.

The summit, funded by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD), is being implemented by the Sustainable Development Institute (SDI), Foundation for Community Initiative (FCI), Heritage Partners and Associates (HPA), and other partners. Its objective is to enhance female leadership in forest governance through a targeted training program, building confidence among women to actively engage in forest governance institutions.

The summit seeks to reflect on women's participation in decision-making processes related to forestry and the progressive land law that calls for women's involvement. It also aims to establish a dedicated women's resource forest network, facilitating mutual support, knowledge sharing, and resource exchange among women involved in community forest governance.

Addressing the occasion, Atty. Decontee T. King-Sackie, Managing Partner of ZE'AD Advisors and Consultant, emphasized the need for women to demonstrate the right kind of leadership necessary to seize opportunities and overcome barriers, particularly in forest governance.

Atty. Sackie stated, "Advancing gender equity through women's leadership in forest governance means promoting and facilitating the active and meaningful participation of women in decision-making processes, leadership roles, and overall governance of forest resources."

She emphasized the importance of equal opportunities, representation, and decision-making power for women in shaping forest-related policies, programs, and practices to prevent barriers and create an inclusive and supportive environment. Atty. Sackie added, "This approach acknowledges the unique experiences, needs, and contributions of women in forest-dependent communities. It aims to challenge gender biases, discriminatory practices, and social norms that may have excluded marginalized women in the past."

She encouraged women to form alliances and networks to amplify their voices and advocate for gender-responsive forest governance policies and practices. Atty. Sackie highlighted the collective strength of working together, overcoming numerical limitations, and creating a unified front for gender equity in forest governance.

"As women leaders in forest governance, you can mentor and empower other women who aspire to engage in leadership roles. By sharing your experiences, providing guidance, and building the capacities of other women, they can cultivate a new generation of leaders who will contribute to gender equity in forest governance," she stated.

Atty. Sackie emphasized that women's leadership in forest governance should not solely depend on numerical representation. Instead, women can demonstrate leadership and bring about positive change in forest governance processes by leveraging their knowledge, expertise, networks, and collaborative efforts, even in contexts where their numerical representation may be limited.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa, Hannah Johnson, one of the participants from Grand Bassa, disclosed that women in her community were previously denied access to meetings by their husbands. She expressed her gratitude for the knowledge gained from the summit, enabling her to engage in community discussions and leadership.

She promised to share the leadership, forestry, and land sector knowledge she acquired with other women. Similarly, Oldlady Tokpah from Gbarpolu expressed her joy at being part of the summit and highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing as a key component of leadership.