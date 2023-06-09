Liberia: Cllr. Amara Momo Sherif Encourages Muslims to Abide By Marriage Laws

Monrovia — The Legal Counsel of the AG National Muslim Council of Liberia, Amara Momo Sheriff, has urged fellow Muslims to always abide by the laws of the republic, emphasizing that the Liberia Muslim Council advises men to marry women who are 18 years and older.

On June 5, 2023, while addressing a group of journalists at the Temple of Justice, Cllr. Sheriff clarified that according to Muslim laws, women who have reached the age of 18 are considered ready for marriage and capable of serving their husbands effectively.

Cllr. Sheriff also pointed out that sections 18.1 and 18.2 of the Muslim laws state that Muslims should reach the age of marriage before entering into it.

Furthermore, Cllr. Sheriff emphasized that traditional practices should not be associated with marriage.

In response to the marriage of a 12-year-old girl to a 57-year-old man in Logan Town two weeks ago, Cllr. Sheriff expressed his condemnation of the incident, echoing the sentiments of Mr. Abraham Fumbah Sheriff, the National Chairman of the National Muslim Council of Liberia. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection recently issued a statement expressing serious concern regarding the alleged forced marriage of a minor. However, they require more details to establish the authenticity of the story. The SGBV task force has visited fourteen communities within Logan Togan, including St. Matthew, Central Town, Blamo Town, Zinc Town, Zolo Town, Sayon Town, Gaye Town, King Peter Town, Gbadi Town, Gbee Town, Babylo Town, Jacket Community, and Fula Mansion, but they were unable to verify the information.