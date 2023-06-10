Sierra Leone: Football for Change Initiative in Sierra Leone Gets Shot in the Arm With CAF Support

The launch of the Football for Change Programme fund-raising campaign in Sierra Leone has received global recognition, with CAF recognising the role it will play in impacting communities.

The programme is a Gender Empowerment initiative using football as a tool for rehabilitation and positive social change. The launch event of the fundraising, held in Free Town, was attended by CAF representative, Cedrick Aghey - who is the Head of the CAF General Secretary Office.

The project is the brainchild of Isha Johansen - an accomplished football official who is a CAF Executive Committee member.

The official launch is a fulfilment of a promise made in 2021 on Sierra Leone's Independence Day - a significant day in the country's history.

Johansen, who has pioneered the concept of "embracing humanity and gender empowerment through football', launched on this occasion several fundraisings and received donations to improve the life of women in prisons.

Johansen said: " This is such an important programme - because it looks at women in correctional centres and gives them another chance in life. We are using football - a game enjoyed by millions in our continent - to make an impact.."

She added: "We are grateful for the support we have received from CAF. With the money we received, we paid the fines and documentation costs, which enabled five girls to be released on International Women's Day. With the support of CAF, we plan to offer courses to the girls, including licensing courses for referees and coaches, and to take them to correctional centres to offer the girls a chance to learn and develop their skills."

CAF General Secretary Véron Mosemgo-Omba said: "We recognise the role of football as a catalyst for change. Women in prison have limited access to workshops, training, and jobs. We have seasoned training programmes that will give them a future outside these prisons, and we firmly believe that this initiative can take on a global dimension. We stand in solidarity with these women who need opportunities to reintegrate into society".

The "Football for Change" fund-raising campaign, which features famous designers and models, will continue this week in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The funds raised will be used to create more opportunities for the reintegration of women coming from prison, by setting up sewing and coaching workshops.

