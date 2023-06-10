Nigeria: 70 Captured By Kidnappers in My Constituency - Niger Senator

The senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sani Musa, has condemned the insecurity in his constituency, saying no fewer than 20 lives had been lost to bandits attacks while between 50 and 70 villagers had been kidnapped in the last few weeks.

Musa in a statement condemned the killing of innocent villagers in Paikoro, Shiroro and Rafi local governments in the constituency.

He said women and girls were being raped by the kidnappers.

The lawmaker added that the villages mostly affected are Kwagana and Kaffinkoro wards in the Paikoro local government area, Sabo Kabula in Munya local government area and Pandogari ward in Rafi local government area.

He said the insecurity in the senatorial district had attained an alarming proportion.

He said the bandits, by their action, were testing the will and capacities of the federal and Niger State governments to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

He, however, expressed confidence that the President Bola Tinubu's administration would deal with the criminals in the coming days.

He said the saddest aspect of the saga was that the victims were being subjected to inhuman treatment with some chained together to prevent their escape.

In addition the Senator said the gunmen were demanding money ranging from N1.5m to N4m from families of the victims as ransom.

He noted that the criminals, after collecting the huge sums of money, still failed to release their captives.

He said, "They are being kept under the rain and sun. We are calling on the federal government to immediately take steps to rescue those in the custody of the gunmen so that they can begin to live normal lives especially now that we are in the rainy season when those kidnapped are supposed to be on their farms doing what they know how best to do to earn a livelihood."