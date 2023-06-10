Nigeria: Bandits Kill 13 Vigilante Members, Abduct 30 in Niger

No fewer than 13 members of the vigilante corps have been killed while 30 others were abducted by bandits in Niger State.

The incident occurred at Kusherki village of Rafi local government area of the state in series of renewed attacks launched recently by bandits on farming communities in shiroro, Munya , Rafi and parts of Paikoro local government area.

It was learnt that the attacks took place in the night when the vigilante corps was taken unawares.

Sources hinted that the bandits in their large numbers on motorcycles stormed the area with dangerous weapons and shot randomly to scare the villagers before confronting members of the vigilante corps.

A vigilante member who survived the attack said they had engaged them in a fierce battle but were overpowered by superior fire from the bandits.

The chairman of Rafi local government council, Alh. Usman Ayuba Katako who confirmed the incident.

He said he could not give the exact number of casualties and those abducted as he was in hospital trying to ensure that those injured were attended to.

Governor Umar Muhammed Bago last week, met with security agencies in his effort to address attacks by bandits and has vowed to end the menace.