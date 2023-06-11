Nigeria: TotalEnergies to Speak On Exploration Campaign in Nigeria, Others At Aew

TotalEnergies' huge exploration campaigns in Nigeria and other parts of Africa has sustained the company's assurances with promises of new opportunities for energy security in Africa especially on the back of oil and gas investment and development.

It is based on these major investments, that vice president for Exploration Africa at global energy major TotalEnergies, Emmanuelle Garinet will be speaking at the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition.

The company also operates in Angola (with exploration underway in several blocks in the Lower Congo and Kwanza Basin); Nigeria (with interests in 30 licenses, five of which as operator); as well as in Gabon, Ivory Coast and the Republic of Congo. In the MSGBC region, the company operates two deep offshore blocks in Mauritania and the Rufisque and UDO deep offshore blocks in Senegal.

In East Africa, TotalEnergies is driving developments in the Lake Albert Basin, including the Tilenga and Kingfisher oilfields - set to begin production in 2025 - as well as the East African Crude Oil Pipeline - considered one of the most important oil and gas projects on the continent.

TotalEnergies will transport crude from the Tilenga and Kingfisher fields to global markets via the pipeline, triggering energy security and economic growth across the region. In Mozambique, the company is driving the Mozambique Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project, also considered one of the Africa's most important hydrocarbon developments.

Against this backdrop, Garinet will not only provide insight into these developments, providing updates and detailing upcoming investment opportunities, but will outline the major's African exploration agenda in 2023 and beyond. These insights will make a strong case for the role exploration plays in Africa.

Executive chairman of the AEC NJ Ayuk, said: "TotalEnergies has been responsible for much of Africa's upstream success, working closely with various national oil companies and partners to unlock the true potential of African oil and gas. From projects in East Africa to exploration campaigns in Southern Africa, the energy major represents an important partner for African oil and gas producers.

During AEW 2023, we look forward to hearing the insights provided by Garinet and hope to see a suite of new deals signed by the major that will unlock a new era of exploration and production in Africa."

Garinet joins a strong slate of high-level panellists at the AEW 2023 conference, driving discussions on the crucial role oil and gas plays in Africa's energy sector and how investments in exploration and production can unlock new discoveries, foster impactful developments and contribute to making energy poverty history by 2030.