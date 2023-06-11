Nigeria: Lagos Moves to Boost Food Security

The Lagos State government has said it would boost food security, across the state and also enhance the supply of wholesome beef, saying strategic plans are being developed and implemented to bridge the annual 1.380 million deficit in red meat consumption.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Olatokunbo Emokpae disclosed this at the weekend in her address at a workshop organised by the state government, in collaboration with the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, on the Technical Cooperation Facility Project Feasibility and Value Chain Analysis of the Red Meat Value Chain, particularly the Cattle Feedlot Estate in Lagos.

Emokpae said the workshop was aimed at exposing investors to the investment opportunities available in the Ministry's Feedlot Estate Project which span cattle production, processing, logistics, beef marketing and distribution, among others.

She added that the workshop was also targeted at identifying the project capacity needs, evaluating environmental issues that could arise during its implementation and proffering solutions to mitigate them.

She explained that in view of the inherent economic potential of cattle production, and the need to enhance the supply of wholesome beef in Lagos, and by extension contribute to the attainment of the state's food security agenda, the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has established a Cattle Feedlot project for which a 750Ha parcel of land was acquired at Igbodu, Epe.

So far, Emokpae said, a total of 250Ha has been cleared and parcelled into lots of 5Ha each for allocation to investors, adding that the feedlot project will also facilitate beef traceability among many other health benefits for Lagosians, generate income for investors, create jobs and stimulate economic activities within the project community.

While calling on all development partners and investors to join the state in actualising the dream of making Lagos food-secured, Emokpae said, aside from the feedlot project, opportunities also exist in other areas of the red meat value chain of which investors can take advantage and make good returns on investment.

These she said include the establishment of 18 semi-mechanised and eight mechanised abattoirs established in various locations across the state.