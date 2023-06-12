Nigeria: Finidi Wins First Title As Enyimba Emerge Nigeria League Champions Again

The 1-1 draw confirmed Enyimba winner of the league for a record nine times.

Enyimba International have emerged as Champions of the Nigeria Premier Football League for a record-extending ninth time after they played out a 1-1 draw against Rivers United in the last game of the Super Six in Lagos.

Ekene Awazie shot the People's Elephant in front in the 39th minute, but Nyima Nwagua restored parity for Rivers United three minutes into the second half.

Despite the myriad of chances afterwards, the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate, a result that saw Enyimba emerging champions of the league for the first time since 2019.

For George Finidi, this is his first title with the Aba Landlords after a disappointing outing last season.

The Game

Having kept each other at bay for the first 20 minutes, both teams began to look for possible openings to explore.

Rivers United made an attempt when Ebube Duru's cross towards Mark Gibson was parried, and Enyimba's Olorunleke Ojo also thwarted the resultant header.

Five minutes before the stoppage time, Enyimba broke the deadlock after Pascal Eze's cross was defended in Rivers United's box and broke to Ekene Awazie, who ferociously slotted the ball past Sochima Victor.

While Enyimba thought they could keep their lead in the second half, Nyima Nwagua levelled for Rivers United in the 48th minute.

Olorunleke Ojo was called into action on several occasions, but he did very well to deny Rivers United from shooting into the lead.

With the draw on Sunday, Enyimba, Rivers United and Remo Stars all finished on nine points and were only separated by their goal difference.

For finishing top, Enyimba won the giant trophy, N100m and a ticket to the Champions League. Remo Stars are second on the log and would also be competing for the first time in the Champions League, while dethroned Rivers United will have to make do with CAF Confederation Cup.