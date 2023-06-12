Nigeria: Terrorists Kill 25 Farmers, Abduct Women, Girls in Niger Communities

11 June 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Maimuna Raji Egigogo

The attack reportedly took place on Friday in five villages.

Terrorists have killed twenty-five farmers and abducted several women and girls from various communities in the Rafi Local Government of Niger State.

A community leader, who asked not to be named, said the terrorists had intensified their attacks on villages in the area in the last two weeks.

Also confirming the attack, the senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Musa, lamented the increasing attacks in Rafi, Paikoro, Munya and Shiroro local governments.

He, however, said he was optimistic the state and federal governments would take charge of the situation.

The Niger State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said the police, in collaboration with the military, had been dispatched to Yakila, Tegina, Kagara, Pandogari, Kusherki and other villages to restore normalcy in the area.

The incident occurred a day after the killing of 13 members of a vigilante group and the abduction of several villagers in Kusharki.

Niger State is a hotbed of criminal gangs commonly referred to as bandits. This group terrorises villages and traveller imposing levies on farming communities and abducting residents for ransom.

