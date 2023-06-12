Liberia: 'Liberia Gradually Disappearing'

Liberia's main opposition leader Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai says the country is gradually disappearing under the Weah-led regime, and it needs the redemption he will lead when elected this October.

"This country is disappearing and we are not going to allow it [to] be. This country needs redemption," the Unity Party standard bearer told his supporters over the weekend.

The former Liberian vice president addressed a cross-section of Unity Party (UP) partisans, sympathizers, and well-wishers during his tour of Montserrado County Electoral Districts 2, 3, 15, and 16 over the weekend.

Boakai said Liberians are suffering under President George Manneh Weah and his Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led government.

He particularly lamented the conditions of females who are selling in the streets for money that can't even buy them a cup of rice to eat.

"God is saying now to you, Liberia you have had all but this time I am going to give you somebody that I have honored, and that's why I am here," Boakai said.

"I am that President that God has destined. This job is not a football field and not a play; rather, it's a place for someone who cares for people and someone who understands the country," Amb. Boakai continued.

Mr. Boakai thanked the Christian and Muslim communities for their prayers, noting: "This country needs redemption."

"Some of you are in your late or early 30s but now, are you satisfied with where you are? We have to give you a future and that future is coming," he assured the people.

The UP leader said Liberia is blessed because God has given the country whatever it has asked for, and it will be used for the benefit of all.

The UP leader assured Liberians of a new, better, and transformed Liberia within three years of his administration when elected during the October 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

"I can assure [you] that three years after the election on October 10, 2023, you will see Liberia, a new Liberia for you. Believe it because we are serious about this," he said.

Boakai said people think they will throw biscuits, money, and rice at Liberians and get their votes in return.

He criticized the CDC regime for keeping the old Liberian dollars in circulation after the printing of a new family of banknotes.

"When you change money you have to get the old ones from the market, but not in the case of this government," said Boakai.

He said it was quite recently that he saw the one thousand Liberian dollar banknote.

"You don't bring money for yourself, but [for] the country. However, they are who they are and so they need to be shown the exit door," Amb. Boakai noted.

According to Boakai, no Liberian needs to be told about the difficulties and hardships that they are going through.

He said Liberia is complete laughter, saying partners and the international community think the country is a joke because things have changed badly.