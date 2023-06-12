Liberia: Cummings Gets Rousing Welcome

-As Marylanders defied heavy rainfall

Citizens of the southeastern town of Pedebo, Maryland County on Saturday, June 10, defied heavy downpour of rain to welcome Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) Standard Bearer Alexander Cummings to the county with a massive turnout.

Mr. Cummings, a native of Maryland, arrived in the county via Ivory Coast due to perennial bad road conditions in the southeast to a rousing welcome from chiefs, elders, women, and youth groups as well as religious groups who lined the streets to welcome him.

The former Coca-Cola Executive who is among dozens of candidates seeking to unseat incumbent President George Weah in the upcoming 2023 presidential and legislative elections is visiting the county to seek his kinsmen's support.

Accompanied by former River Gee County Senator Matthew Jaye, the CPP leader asked his kinsmen to reflect on their lives for the last five years and make a choice if they want to continue such path or join him to make a difference comes October 10.

"Marylanders, you have seen what has come to you in those 5 years past; if you will stay here and elect these same people to power, who have not done anything for you, you will get the same thing again; because you can't be doing one thing over and over and expect different results", he told the citizens.

Our correspondent said though bad roads have nearly isolated the southeastern Liberia region, the unwavering support of the citizens propelled Cummings to make an extraordinary journey through Cote d'Ivoire to enter Maryland.

Our correspondent added that the severe weather, characterized by heavy rainfall, failed to dampen the spirits of men, women, and children who eagerly awaited Cummings' arrival.

With dedication and resilience, they stood for hours in the rain, showcasing their commitment to the "movement for real change" in Liberia. Young motorcyclists, farmers, market women, students, elderly people and more who arrived as early as 8:30 am, pledged their unwavering loyalty and support to the native of Maryland, vowing to wait for as long as it took for him to arrive.

Amidst the pouring rain, a small convoy, led by Cummings, reached the Pedebo Border in the mid-afternoon. The cars disembarked from the ferry first, followed by Cummings, who stood on the ferry, waving to the excited supporters. The sight of their CPP Standard Bearer returning to his home county of Maryland evoked a wave of joy, prompting chants such as "Your leave us, oh... dah Cummings, we want" and "God has answered our prayers." Cummings, acknowledging the fervent support, disembarked and engaged with his dedicated followers, shaking hands and expressing gratitude for their unwavering support.

The CPP Standard Bearer subsequently proceeded to a palava hut in the border town, where he was greeted by the town chiefs in a traditional Maryland kola nut welcome ceremony.

As Cummings made his way into Harper, men, women, and children from various towns and villages emerged, dancing and celebrating the return of their beloved son.

At the Pedebo Harper junction, he was met by scores of supporters, prompting Cummings to exit his vehicle and walk alongside the overwhelming crowd toward Harper.

In Harper, Cummings attended a church service at the Full Gospel Church, officiated by Pastor Joseph Jasper, a respected figure from Cummings' hometown, Gbeken. Joined by hundreds, notably the youth of Maryland, Cummings expressed his gratitude to God for bringing him back to his home county.

He emphasized the significance of starting his trip by visiting the church, stating, "I thank God for bringing me to my home county of Maryland, and I am glad that the church is the first place that I have visited on this trip."

Energized by the massive show of welcome, Cummings proceeded to Pleebo where he was once again met upon arrival members of the Muslim communities, the Motorcyclist, Money Exchangers, Disabled Council, the Rural Women, Zones Leaders chairmen, Health Workers, National Teachers Association and traditional chief of Old Sodoken Town, Pleebo district respectively.

He joined the multitude of supporters and marched towards the Pleebo Youth Center, marking the conclusion of an exhilarating and inspiring day. Various individuals expressed their optimism and determination, voicing their support for Cummings and his journey to the Liberian Presidency.

During the event, Alexander Cummings was honored with a certificate from the Motorbike Union of Maryland for his invaluable support to the Union. Chiefs from across the county also gathered at the youth center to conduct a traditional welcome ceremony, officially endorsing Cummings as "their own son" and showcasing their unwavering support.

Speaking during tour of districts, towns, and villages by Mr. Cummings and his guests, traditional leaders and elders welcomed the CPP standard bearer and party to the county, which produced Liberia's 18th President, late William V.S. Tubman.

They described the visit to the county by Mr. Cummings and his entourage as encouraging and welcoming because he is a kinsman of the county.

Cummings will spend an entire week engaging with diverse groups and extending his visit to two other southeastern counties, namely River Gee and Grand Kru. This visit signifies his commitment to understanding the needs and aspirations of the people, as well as extending his message of Real Change to the people of the Southeast.

Alexander B. Cummings is the Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), a collaboration of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) and the Liberty Party (LP). He is a retired executive of the global giant, Coca-Cola, and a prominent figure in Liberian politics. Known for his leadership and vision, Cummings aims to create a prosperous and inclusive Liberia through collaborative efforts and sustainable development.