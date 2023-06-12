Nigeria: Subsidy Removal a Tough Decision to Save Nigeria From Going Under - -Tinubu

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged Nigerians to remain steadfast, saying his decision on subsidy removal, even though abrupt, is to save Nigeria from going under.

The president stated this in a nationwide broadcast to mark 2023 Democracy Day on Monday, in Abuja.

Noting that his decision on subsidy removal would add to the sufferings of Nigerians, he promised adequate investment in transportation, healthcare, infrastructure, and education, among others.

He, however, promised that his administration would be hugely informed by the philosophies of MKO Abiola which "promotes the welfare of the people over personal interests of the ruling class and one where the governed can find personal fulfilment and happiness."

He said: "In my inauguration address on May 29, I gave effect to the decision taken by my predecessor-in-office to remove the fuel subsidy albatross and free up for collective use the much-needed resources, which had hitherto been pocketed by a few rich.

"I admit that the decision will impose an extra burden on the masses of our people. I feel your pain. This is one decision we must bear to save our country from going under and take our resources away from the stranglehold of a few unpatriotic elements.

"Painfully, I have asked you, my compatriots, to sacrifice a little more for the survival of our country. For your trust and belief in us, I assure you that your sacrifice shall not be in vain. The government I lead will repay you through massive investment in transportation infrastructure, education, regular power supply, healthcare and other public utilities that will improve the quality of lives.

"The democracy MKO Abiola died for is one that promotes the welfare of the people over personal interests of the ruling class and one where the governed can find personal fulfillment and happiness. That is the hope MKO Abiola ignited throughout our country in 1993."

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to "rededicate ourselves to strengthening this form of government of free peoples that has been our guiding light these past 24 years.

"In particular, those of us who have been privileged to be elected into public offices at various levels in both the executive and legislative arms of government must recommit ourselves to offering selfless service to the people, and delivering concrete democracy dividends in accordance with our electoral promises.

"On my part and that of my administration, I pledge anew our commitment to diligently fulfilling every component of our electoral pact with the people - the 'Renewed Hope' agenda", he added.