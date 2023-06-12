Liberia - Govt Orders Temporary Closure of St. John Bridge

By: Elton Wroinbee Tiah (Ablee Jay TV)

The Government of Liberia through Grand Bassa Authorities has ordered temporary closure of the St. John River Bridge between Hatford and Buchanan City. The St. John Bridge connects Montserrado to Buchanan, Rivercess, and Sinoe Counties in Liberia.

The decision was announced on Saturday, June 10,2023 when Grand Bassa Superintendent Janjay Baikpeh paid an emergency visit to the bridge along with Public Works, ArcelorMittal Liberia to have the rehabilitation work stated.

Janjay Baikpeh , Grand Bassa Superintendent informed reporters that the bridge rehabilitation will last for over 4-hours.

It was gathered that ArcelorMittal Liberia and its contracted technical Liberian companies are providing major support to the St. John River Bridge rehabilitation.

The company is supporting the Government in providing the required logistics and technical equipment needed to safely complete the rehabilitation of the bridge.

The items provided includes 200 tons hydraulic jacks, steel plates, supply of rubber membranes, a 10KVA generator, provision of truck, elephant feet support, cranes, compactor, fuel, manpower amongst other equipment and supplies.

According to reports , ArcelorMittal Liberia for the past week, has provided tent and catered meals services (three times a day) for the security team assigned at the border.

The campany is also covering the cost of hotel accommodations and feeding for a five-man technical team from the Ministry of Public Works for the duration of the St. John River Bridge rehabilitation work.

In conversation with AML Spokesman Winston Daryoue, he said AML as a long time partner of the Grand Bassa and the Liberian people is happy to be providing the support of technical and logistical services.

He said the St. John River Bridge is a major access point and the work on the bridge is necessary to ensure uninterrupted economic activities in nearby counties.

Mr. Daryoue said the AML CEO, Joep Coenen, has instructed the AML technical team to give maximum support and to remain engaged until the completion of repairs.

The Liberia National Police has informed the general public that due to the damage of the St. John River Bridge in Grand Bassa County, the Buchanan - Monrovia highway will be officially closed for repair.

Therefore, beginning today a team of Ministry of Public Works (MPW) Engineers, Afcon, LAC and AML have resumed official Works on the Bridge leading to Grand Bassa and other Counties.

" All motorists are hereby advised not to use the main route. The public is therefore advised not to travel with their vehicles by 3PM today till tomorrow. The LNP expresses regret on any inconveniences this road closure might have caused you", H. Moses Carter, posted.

On Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8: 34PM, one of the bearings under the St. John River Bridge was reported damaged to the Ministry of Public Works and County Authorities.