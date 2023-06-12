Africa: Kwibuka T20 - Nigeria, Uganda Maintain Unbeaten Run

While Rwandan women continue to savour mixed results despite having a home advantage at the ongoing Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament, all the teams that batted second won games at both Gahanga and IPRC-Kigali Cricket grounds.

Nigeria were the biggest winners picking up their third win of the tournament with wins against Botswana and Kenya.

The Nigerians took care of business in Game One of the day against Botswana. Botswana put on the highest score of the tournament so far but the Nigerians measured their chase well to pick up their second win of the tournament by six wickets.

The afternoon game was not a comfortable but a very tough win for Nigeria. They were trailing at 29/5 until player of the match Lucky Piety (32) and Oseyanda Omankhobhio (24) combined for a partnership of 45 runs to drag the game back in the favour of Nigeria.

Lucky Piety held her nerve to make sure the West Africans picked up their third win of the tournament. The three wins keep them on top of the table despite having played a game more than Uganda.

Kenya lost both games on Day Two and should be looking for improvements in their bowling because they had enough runs to pick up a victory in either game. Former Captain Quentoor Abel scored the first half century of the tournament against Nigeria in the afternoon even but it was in vain.

At the IPRC ground, Rwanda had a mixed day of results defeating Kenya in the morning by 8 wickets before falling to Uganda in the afternoon by 7 wickets.

A fine all-round performance from Henritte Ishimwe who picked up 2/16 and also scored 48 not out helped the hosts pick up their second win of the tournament.

However, in the afternoon the hosts were undone by a brilliant spell of fast bowling from Evelyn Anyipo who picked up four wickets for a miserly one run in her quota of four. She knocked off the Rwanda top order and the hosts never recovered from that position. They found their way to 80/8 after a defiant 33 from Gisele Ishimwe who played a lone hand.

In the chase, Uganda got to the target of 82 without much fuss, apart from the dropped catches that let Janet Mbabazi off the hook, there was little in resistance as Uganda picked up their second win of the tournament. The win keeps Uganda in second place behind Nigeria with Rwanda in third place with two wins and two defeats.

Botswana and Kenya remain winless in the tournament.

Action resumes on Monday, June 12, where all fixtures will take place at Gahanga Stadium. Unbeaten sides Uganda and Nigeria clash in the morning while Botswana and Kenya, who haven't registered a single win, also face off in the afternoon.