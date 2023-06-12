Nigeria: 5 Traders Die in Ondo Boat Mishap

No fewer than five traders have died in a boat mishap in Ugbo-Nla in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Vanguard learned that the victims, who went to buy seafood at a local market in Ugbo-Nla were involved in an accident on the waterway.

Their boat, a local said, "capsized and five of the travellers died, while one person was rescued because he used life jacket."

Reacting to the development, the National President of the Ondo State Fishermen Association of Nigeria, Ambassador Orioye Benedict, urged the state government to enforce the use of life jackets.

Benedict, who expressed concerns over the development, advised the state government to enforce the use of life jackets to prevent a recurrence of the unfortunate incident.

According to him, stringent measures should be implemented to enforce the mandatory use of life jackets by commuters on waterways.

The president added that this would significantly enhance safety and increase the chances of survival during an emergency.

According to him, "the presence of a life jacket saved the life of the sole survivor in this tragic incident, highlighting its critical importance in ensuring the safety of individuals, engaging in maritime activities.

"The lone survivour in the Ugbo-Nla boat mishap had the foresight to wear a life jacket, before setting out on the ill-fated trip.

"The life jacket was vital to his survival, keeping him buoyant until rescue arrived.

"This serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to enforce the use of life jackets for all individuals commuting on water."

He urged the state government to prioritise dredging and clearing of waterways to facilitate safe and unobstructed movement for passengers.

He said: "Additionally, the government needs to recognise the significance of investing in water transportation. This mode of transportation can contribute to economic growth in the region.

"The government can promote safe and efficient travel for its citizens by encouraging and supporting investment in water transportation infrastructure."

He also advised the state government to support boat workers to develop a robust water transportation system.