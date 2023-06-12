Liberia: Moses Kollie Replaces Tyler

12 June 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka Hoffman

- As LPDP's new political leader

The Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) says it has elected former Liberia Civil Aviation Managing Director Moses Y. Kollie as its new political leader, replacing founding political Leader and former House Speaker Jeneka Alex Tyler, Sr.

LPDP Secretary General Mr. Eric Kpayea told this paper in an exclusive interview over the weekend that Mr. Tyler's replacement followed a resolution signed by more than two-thirds of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) members.

LPDP is a constituent party of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). He said the resolution was signed at an extraordinary sitting in line with Article 5 Section "C" of LPDP's By-Laws/Constitution.

The provision calls for special sessions or mini-conventions to replace any official who shall contravene the By-Laws and Constitution of the Party, or who shall relinquish his/her position as a result of resignation, disability, or death.

Mr. Kpayea added that in the extraordinary sitting, Mr. Kollie was elected as the new political leader of the party, pending a special national convention to be held in 2024.

Mr. Kpayea said due to the vacancy created by the ascendency of Chairman Kollie as Acting Political Leader, LPDP has also named D. Wa Hne, Jr., as its Acting National Chair.

He stated that Mr. Hne served as National Vice Chair for Political Affairs of the party.

On 1 June 2023, Mr. Tyler resigned as LPDP political leader and also suspended his membership with the party.

He cited a lack of trust in the new framework document of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change as the main reason for his action.

In a related development, the LPDP has officially acknowledged receipt of the resignation letter of its Legislative Caucus' Head, Grand Gedeh County Electoral District #2 Representative, Alex Chelsea Grant.

The party said it received Representative Grant's letter on 8 June 2023. Grant has declared support for opposition leader Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai in the October elections.

Meanwhile, LPDP has recommitted its unwavering support to the re-election bid of President George Manneh Weah in the pending 10 October presidential and legislative elections.

