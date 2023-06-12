Liberia: Simeon Freeman Wages War On Environmental Waste

Opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) standard bearer Mr. Simeon Freeman has embarked on the cleaning and clearing of major waste from communities in Monrovia and its environs.

Over the weekend, the MPC cleared waste from the Red Hill Field garbage site, along with several other communities in Central Monrovia and Redlight in Paynesville. The initiative aims to promote a healthy and hygienic environment for citizens.

The project is expected to be extended to Grand Bassa and other counties in the coming week. It is said to cost approximately US$500,000.00.

During the clearing and cleaning of the Red Hill Field waste disposal site, residents of the community stood in excitement and appreciation as the Yellow Machine and two trucks cleaned the waste site.

Speaking in an interview with journalists Friday, MPC National Chairman Mr. Oniel Paasewe said Mr. Freeman's gesture is in accordance with his concern about the livelihood of the citizenry.

According to him, the MPC has embarked on this process to wage a war on sanitation by cleaning garbage across the country.

He said Mr. Freeman believes that the clearing and cleaning of garbage in the cities will promote good and healthy lives for Liberians and safe them from common diseases like malaria, among others.

"We have embarked on the cleaning and clearing of garbage in the cities to produce a more hygienic condition for our people."

"This is just the kickoff area, but we now have our team ... identifying [the] garbage area. From here, we will be in Duala, Central Monrovia and Paynesville Community, particularly Redlight," said Paasewe.

He said today, people are dying of preventable illnesses like malaria and cold which he said are caused by a dirty and unhygienic environment.

Mr. Paasewe noted that the project is also expected to be taken to Grand Bassa County this weekend.

He stated that the gesture is not strange because Mr. Freeman and the MPC have been working long to improve sanitation and empowerment of Liberians across the country, especially women and youth.

"We have given out about five million Liberian dollars to market women. We hope that Monrovia City Cooperation can join us so that we can give the city a facelift," he continued.