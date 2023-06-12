Liberia: 'Boakai Weak to Lead Liberia'

-Representative George says

Ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Montserrado County Electoral District #7 Representative Solomon C. George says Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai is a weak individual that can't lead Liberia well.

Mr. George told a local radio station recently that the former vice president lacks the energy to govern the country at this particular moment.

"Boakai da my papay, da my friend's pa, but in the army the general that will lead the army must be a very strong general, not a weak man," said Mr. George.

"We in the CDC are worried about the UP (Unity Party) ticket because that ticket is not formidable and we can't think or be moved by them," he added.

George also threatened to disgrace Boakai's running mate Senator Jeremiah Koung if sits face-to-face with him.

"I will disgrace him; he knows exactly what I'm talking about," said Representative George.

For the upcoming October 10 presidential and legislative elections, George said he does not see any political party or ticket that will shake the CDC.

He said does not see a political party or ticket that will cause fear within the CDC, noting that they are not afraid of any collaboration or individual ticket.

Representative George is the second CDC official to launch an attack against former vice president Boakai.

Recently, Monrovia City Mayor and CDC Secretary General Jefferson Koijee descended on Mr. Boakai at the CDC national headquarters.

Koijee said his party was not worried about the October elections because Boakai allegedly had no history of winning elected posts since the foundation of Liberia.

"Look, I tell you, we are not afraid of whoever might have come from Nimba, all we know is that Boakai has never won any elected post since this country was founded," said Koijee.

Koijee said the CDC will win in Nimba County despite Boakai selecting Senator Jeremiah Koung, a son of Nimba as his running mate.