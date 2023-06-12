Ghana: We Need Peace to Develop - UE/R Minister

Tamale — The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has called on chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and other stakeholders in the region to give peace a chance for the socioeconomic development of the area.

He said it was only unity and peaceful co-existence among the indigenes in the area that could give them more development.

"It is about time the leaders of the ethnic groups in the region faced the realities to accommodate one another and be committed to each other towards promoting peace in their respective jurisdictions to bring more development to their people," Mr Yakubu stated.

The Minister made the call at a two-day retreat for 15 Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) held in Tamale and was organised by the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council to review certain government interventions in the region and the country at large, to chart a way forward.

This is the first time the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council held such a retreat outside the region, and it was also to offer the MDCEs the opportunity to socialise and to have a feel of different environments.

Mr Yakubu decried that the ethnic, chieftaincy and land disputes in the region over the years had retarded development of the region, adding that "it is important for every living soul in the region to pay more attention to communal issues that has the tendency of creating conflicts by nipping them in the bud.

"MMDCEs must be proactive in their handling of issues and to show sense of responsibility at all times to maintain peace and security in order to promote the local economy, development, and enhance revenue mobilisation to finance projects.

"The expectations of the public from the government has been so high that MMDCEs and Ministers of State, need to develop strategic innovative ways of enhancing local generated revenues, to meet the fast-paced and high demanding needs of the people," Mr Yakubu cautioned.

He, however, urged the residents to exercise patience as they worked tirelessly to get the necessary development projects for the region so as to improve livelihoods and create wealth.

Mr Yakubu also advised them to give peace a chance since without unity, peace, harmony and cohesion they could not have the peace of mind to grow and develop the area.