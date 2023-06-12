Ghana: Let's Collaborate to Halt Climate Change - Lands Minister to Academia

opinion

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel A. Jinapor (MP), has called for broader collective efforts in the fight against global warming, adding that the government has already taken some integral steps in that regard.

Delivering the key note address at the 43rd Management Week Celebration of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) on Wednesday, the Minister described climate change as posing a fundamental threat to human existence and development.

"The climate crisis remains one of the most fundamental threats to our development, our survival, and the sustenance of planet Earth. Indeed, with less than seven years to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), climate change has been identified as the most significant impediment to the realisation of these goals, trapping millions of people into poverty," he noted.

Mr Jinapor highlighted Africa's position as the most susceptible to the impact of climate change, requiring an all-hands-on-deck approach to dealing with the phenomenon.

"The impact of this looming disaster is already being felt across the globe in extreme weather conditions that produce hurricanes, cyclones, sea-level rise, flooding, drought, and irregular rainfall patterns, among others. Unfortunately, here in Africa, due to the agrarian nature of our economy and our known adaptation capacities, we are more susceptible to these impacts. Thus, even though we contribute the least to this climate crisis, estimated at four per cent we bear the brunt of these adverse consequences," he added.

Whiles emphasizing the impact of climate change, he reiterated the need for people of all backgrounds to join the climate fight.

"This will derail all the gains we are making towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals. That is why we cannot look on while this crisis continues; we must shoulder our responsibilities towards keeping our planet cooler. Our response to climate change must be urgent, inclusive, and comprehensive, in a way that strengthens the resilience of our ecosystems, and it must involve both individual and collective action from the youth, civil society organisations, political and traditional leaders, rural communities, public and private sectors, as well as academia. We all have a role to play," the Minister said.

He commended the University's Management for focusing on climate change whiles highlighting some policies being pursued by the government of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to protect Ghana's environment and fight global warming.

On his part, the Dean of the UGBS, Professor Justice N. Bawole, lauded the Lands Minister's efforts in combating climate change, noting that the theme for the event, "Accounting for Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability: Our Collective Responsibility," puts the school in a position to lead a new course of action against climate change.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs at the University of Ghana, Professor Gordon A. Awandre, who also doubled as the chairperson of the event expressed satisfaction about the various collaborations between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the university over the years.

He stated that the event will serve as another platform for generating ideas that will go a long way to help in the climate fight.