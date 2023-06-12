Ghana: Danbort Crowned Champions

Danbort FC on Wednesday were crowned champions of the Zone Two Greater Accra Division 2 league at the Nungua Presby Park.

The former division one side won the league with more than 12 points ahead of the pack, but still went ahead to beat RK 22 Football Academy 1-0 on the day of coronation to celebrate the victory in style.

The solitary goal of the entertaining soggy afternoon came through enterprisingly diminutive Daniel Mensah, who finished off a spectacular cross from Sulemana Korankye Mustapha, just after the hour mark.

Though Danbort dominated on the day, the RK 22 lads - owned by former Black Stars goalie, Richard Kingston, gave an imposing account of themselves - with their young shot-stopper, Yakubu Abubakar, stealing many hearts away.1

Wednesday's coronation, despite the rains, was attended by a decent crowd that included some traditional chiefs of Nungua and the former MCE for Adentan - Mr Benjamin Angenu.

GARFA Division Two League Board Chairman, Mr George Aforklenyui, who presented the trophy to Danbort, congratulated the players, technical team and management of the club for emerging champions of Zone 2.

He, however, cautioned them to prepare adequately as there was a much taxing assignment in the Division One Middle League next week.

"The Middle League is going to be tough as all the qualified teams are excitingly formidable," he added.

The GARFA Board Chairman wished the six participating teams in the Middle League the best of luck.

Other teams for the Middle League competition, which kick-starts at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday June 14, are Accra Athletic (Zone 1), Banana Inn FC (Zone 3), Desidero FC (Zone 4) and Still Believe (Zone 6).

As of press time, GARFA were yet to declare winners for Zone 5.

Mr Aforklenyui (right) presenting the Zone 2 trophy to Danbort's captain, Mershack Nii Marmah, after the game whilst the team's coach Daniel Awuni (left) looks on