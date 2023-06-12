Ghana: NPP Strategises to Rejuvenate Membership Drive in O/R

Kete-Krachi — The Oti Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has held a Regional Youth Conference at Kete-Krachi, as part of strategies to rejuvenate the party in the region, and also to increase membership to inure to the party's benefit to win more votes to retain power in the 2024 general election.

The conference, which was under the theme: 'Reenergising the Party grassroots for Victory 2024-The Hope and Strength of the NPP,' was attended by 500 youths from eight constituencies and the Guan District of the Oti Region, discussed issues likely to affect the fortunes of the party, and plans towards the 2024 elections to retain power.

Addressing the conference, the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Salim Mustapha, stressed on the need for the party to embark on strategic membership drive at the various constituencies in the regions because victory in any election was about numbers.

He admonished the youth to commit and dedicate themselves to working hard to increase membership of the NPP and cautioned that to break the eight years of political party rule in the pending elections depended on numbers adding that "youth in Oti and other regions must adopt a house-to-house and community-to community campaign to attract the electorate and floating voters who are not members and supporters of NPP party particularly, sympathisers, well-wishers and faithful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other minority parties to NPP.

"The youth of political parties play strategic roles in membership drive through determination, dedication, commitment and focus towards victory for their parties in elections so NPP youth should also use our energy and strategies to canvas for votes at the regional, constituency and district levels to pave the way for us to retain power," Mr Mustapha reiterated.

Opare Ansah, Member of the Vice President National Campaign Team, said the numerous social interventions introduced by the NPP, was enough justification to seek for re-election to move the nation to a level that would be appreciated by the citizenry.

Evans Dapaah, Oti Regional Chairman of the NPP, noted that the party in the region remained focused on increasing its membership through strategic activities, including the conference was one of such activities to revive NPP in the region to ensure victory in 2024.