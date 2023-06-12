Nigeria: 'We Never Said Emefiele's Arrest Is Ethnic Cleansing of Igbos' - Ohanaeze

Mr Emefiele was arrested by the SSS, hours after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office.

The Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has disowned a report claiming the group condemned the arrest of the suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the State Security Service (SSS).

Mr Emefiele was arrested by the SSS, hours after President Bola Tinubu suspended him from office.

Chima Uzor, who claimed to be Ohanaeze's director of national interest matters, had in a statement on Saturday, alleged that the CBN governor's arrest was part of Mr Tinubu's "scheme of ethnic cleansing of Igbos from public office and witch-hunting."

Ohanaeze reacts

But reacting, Ohanaeze President-General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, in a statement on Saturday, said the Igbo group never commented on the suspension and arrest of the CBN governor.

Mr Iwuanyanwu said the office of the director of national interest matters does not exist in the Ohanaeze leadership structure. He described Mr Uzor as an "impersonator" who is not known to the group.

The president-general appealed to the country's security agencies to intervene in the matter, which he noted, was a criminal impersonation.

He warned Nigerians to be alert for "many fraudsters who are tarnishing the good image and reputation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo" by making false publications in the group's name for selfish interests.

'Our stand on Emefiele's suspension, arrest'

Mr Iwuanyanwu said Ohanaeze has no plan to interfere with the investigation of Mr Emefiele by the SSS and other security agencies but the group will intervene if a court of law establishes his innocence.

"Ohanaeze also has no intention whatsoever to interfere with the disciplinary actions by the government on officials of the government.

"Individuals have the right to go to court and when the court of law proves the individual innocent and Ohanaeze is convinced that the individual is innocent, Ohanaeze will take every step necessary to assist the individual," he said.

"On the other hand, if the individual is guilty, Ohanaeze will be unable to assist," Mr Iwuanyanwu added.