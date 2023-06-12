Nigeria: Why I Changed My Name to Fefe Reina - Felicia Fred

Nollywood actress, Felicia Fred has said she has changed her name to Fefe Reina and she did the announcement with a Cleopatra-Inspired photo shoot that got social media spreadeagled and awash with glowing comments.

Speaking with Potpourri, the beautiful actress said the change of name became necessary as she wanted to separate her private life from her new professional life, which is outside of acting.

"I'm a mental health therapist now and I want to separate my work name from the name I'm known with in the entertainment space. Felicia Fred is the entertainment personality while Fefe Reina is the mental health therapist. The meaning of Fefe Reina is " Get scared of the queen". I just have to do this photo shoot to celebrate the name," she said.

The actress said she had a vivid image of what the shoot would be all about and noted that Cleopatra was not in the picture at all as the shoot was not inspired by the popular Egyptian queen.

The actress also noted that she is passionate about mental health because she went through depression and anxiety for two years.

"I didn't even know the word "depression" then, it was my therapist that opened my eyes to it and she told me I would make a good therapist. In 2016 I suffered my first depression and it lasted for years. Later, after an encounter with my therapist I developed interest in it and started creating mental illness awareness, telling people no matter what they are going through they are not alone,' she said.