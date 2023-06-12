Ghana: Kotoku Royals, Faisal, Tamale City Relegated ...Oly, Hearts Survive

Debutants Tamale City joined Kumasi King Faisal and Akim Oda Kotoku Royals to Division One football next season after they were relegated from the betPawa Ghana Premier League which ended yesterday.

Kotoku Royals' candidature for the 'wilderness' of Ghana football was confirmed with many matches to go with Faisal also giving up the fight with three matches to go.

Tamale City, however, staged a late rally to stay above water, chalking impressive feats but lost the plot yesterday when they faced the eventual champions, Medeama who needed a win to be crowned champions on a winning note.

That proved a tall mountain for the Tamale lads who succumbed 3-0 to bid farewell to the Premier League.

Faisal returned to a winning note yesterday as they defeated Real Tamale United (RTU) 1-0 in Tamale yesterday.

Sadly, that win was unable to save them.

However, Great Olympics, Accra Lions, Nsoatreman and Hearts of Oak 'swam' to safety after recording 'life-saving' results yesterday.

Olympics who shared the 15th and 16th spots on the table ahead of the last match day emerged 2-1 victorious over Nsoatreman at the Sogakope Park.

Tension heightened among the fans of the Wonder Club when the first half ended on a barren note despite Tamale City going down by a goal to Medeama.

The AGOSU lads went close to scoring but striker Michael Osei messed a penalty awarded them.

He made amends a few minutes later with a nice opener before Christopher Nettey cushioned the lead. Nsoatreman halved the deficit with a goal late in the game.

Accra Lions and Hearts of Oak recorded draws against Bibiani Goldstars and Berekum Chelsea, respectively to confirm survival