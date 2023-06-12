Ghana: 'Pillow Fighting, Tug-of-War Safe Sports'

Pillow fight and tug-of-war have been described as safe sports by its organisers.

The Communications Director of Dreamland Sports Plus, Mr Ayiku Ocansey, at a press conference on Friday said the two disciplines were safe, contrary to beliefs expressed over it safety.

The conference was held in the wake of approval from the Ghana Education Service (GES) to organise the sport in schools.

That attracted safety concerns from stakeholders, questioning the sort of pillows to be used.

"We'll provide specially-designed pillows for these fights. They are soft and certified by the International Pillow Fight Championship. These pillows pose no risk of injury," Mr Ocansey assured.

Tug-of-war, he said received provisional certificate from the National Sports Authority in February 2023 to become a sporting discipline in Ghana and would be conducted with specific rules and regulations.

Mr Ocansey assured that students would only be engaged in the sport during Physical Education (PE) periods.

He explained the concept of pillow fight, describing it as a common game played by children and adults, engaging in mock physical combat using pillows as weapons.

He said Dreamland Sports Plus in collaboration with Pillow Fight Ghana, had organised numerous competitions in communities, basic schools, Senior High Schools and universities.