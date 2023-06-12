Ghana: 'Pillow Fighting, Tug-of-War Safe Sports'

12 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Pillow fight and tug-of-war have been described as safe sports by its organisers.

The Communications Director of Dreamland Sports Plus, Mr Ayiku Ocansey, at a press conference on Friday said the two disciplines were safe, contrary to beliefs expressed over it safety.

The conference was held in the wake of approval from the Ghana Education Service (GES) to organise the sport in schools.

That attracted safety concerns from stakeholders, questioning the sort of pillows to be used.

"We'll provide specially-designed pillows for these fights. They are soft and certified by the International Pillow Fight Championship. These pillows pose no risk of injury," Mr Ocansey assured.

Tug-of-war, he said received provisional certificate from the National Sports Authority in February 2023 to become a sporting discipline in Ghana and would be conducted with specific rules and regulations.

Mr Ocansey assured that students would only be engaged in the sport during Physical Education (PE) periods.

He explained the concept of pillow fight, describing it as a common game played by children and adults, engaging in mock physical combat using pillows as weapons.

He said Dreamland Sports Plus in collaboration with Pillow Fight Ghana, had organised numerous competitions in communities, basic schools, Senior High Schools and universities.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.