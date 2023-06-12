Ghana: The Man Opanini Kwaku Manuh, Acting Chief of Kumpese in the Amansie South District of Ashanti

analysis

Certain men deserve to be known by others for their achievements. One of such men is the acting chief of Kumpese (Odikro), who assumed the position following the demise of the substantive chief in 2022.

He is Opanini (Elder) Kwaku Manuh and was appointed to act as chief of the town by the Paramount Chief of Mansoh, Nana Bi Kusi Appiah, effective 2022 till the installation of a new chief. Born on September 25, 1968 at Kumpese, he is currently 55 years of age. His father's name is Ibrahim (Braimah) and mother's name Habeeba Adwede from the Abronkaase royal family of Mansoh Nkwanta. He began his formal education at the age of five in 1973 at the Kumpese-Akwasiso L/A Primary School. After completion he continued his education at the Middle School and completed it in 1984. He then worked with the Oboton Gold Mining Company Ltd, at the exploration department as an ore cutter. He was also a driver of the company at the same time. Meanwhile he was also a cocoa farmer whilst working with the mining company. From 2010 -2014 he engaged in small-scale mining. He completed the construction of his mansion at Kumpese whilst working as an explorer.

In June 2020 the substantive chief, Nana OforiAmanfo (II) passed away. He was then appointed by the Paramount Chief to act as the Odikro. He presided over all meetings that led to the successful conduction of the funeral rites of the deceased chief that culminated in his final burial from the 10th of February, to the 11th of Feb, 2023 at Kumpese. What caused the delay of the burial was the construction of the attached beautiful and imposing palace. Nana Yaw Safo of Kumpese, a prominent figure in the Aburonkaase family put up the palace decades ago using bricks. The entire building had to be pulled down and in its place has been constructed the new modern palace.

He and the head of the family (Abusuapanin) made immense personal financial contributions. The paramount chief also made immense contribution, while the Asanco Mining Company also made their contribution. In the course of the construction there was serious litigation over the land on which the palace was constructed but Kwaku Manuh successfully overcame that problem. But for litigation the palace would have been completed much earlier. The timely construction of the costly and beautiful palace underscores Kwaku Manuh's talent for leadership.

Present during the final funeral rites of the deceased chief were; The Yaakromhene (Chief) who represented the Paramount Chief, Nana Bi Kusi Appiah. The Chief of Adubia and the Gyaasehene. A representative of the Chief of Mim, Akyeamehene, NPP Secretary, NDC Secretary, DCE, District Commander of Police, NADMO, Fire Service, Piasa (Jnr), the Datano NDC, The armed forces provided music.

Since his installation as the acting Chief of the town Opanin Kwaku Manuh has successfully resolved a number of problems. Such problems include the safe deposition of gold tailings to enable the youth collect them and use them as raw materials for their extraction of gold. He is currently working on the community mining concept with the company and other stakeholders for the benefit of the youth. Since assumption of office he has succeeded in getting Asanco build a toilet facility at Kumpese. He is also seriously engaged in efforts to put finishing touches to the market being built at Kumpese which was started by his predecessor.

CONCLUSION

Kwaku Manuh is a cool, serious, and level-headed gentleman who can effectively discharge duties if given the opportunity.