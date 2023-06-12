Ghana: Natural Capital Accounting to Be Integrated in Computation of GDP - EPA Executive Director

Ghana has started the process to integrate Natural Capital Accounting (NCA) in the computation of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to promote holistic and inclusive growth and development.

The NCA process in Ghana, which started about a year ago and being facilitated by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), and other Ministries and agencies such as the Ministry of Finance, National Development Planning Commission, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and Forestry Commission is being supported by the World Bank.

The Executive Director of the EPA, Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, disclosed this at a breakfast meeting with journalists to educate them on the computation of the NCA, and said the move was to promote inclusive growth and development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Natural Capital, he said, was the stock of all the resources of a country both renewable and non-renewable, and had become necessary to include it in calculation the GDP, which is the value of all goods and services produced in the country within a particular year.

Dr Kokofu said United Nations Statistics Commission enjoined member countries to begin the process to account for its natural resources in the computation of GDP to promote inclusive growth and development.

The Executive Director of EPA, said as part of the NCA agenda, the EPA and GSS would conduct baseline studies to ascertain the value of the country's various mineral resources, cost benefit analysis in extraction and their environmental impact on the citizens where the resources were located.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr Kokofu said unsustainable management of the country's natural resources would be catastrophic and thwart the country socio-economic development.

He said the NCA process would help the country to generate timely and quality on the country's natural resources, adding that generating timeline and quality data on the country's natural resources would help attract investment into the country.

The Director of Administration of GSS, Mr Kwadwo Asante, said the move to integrate NCA into the computation of GDP was under the System of Environmental- Economic Accounting (SEEA) of the UN Statistics Commission, which some developed economies had adopted more than a decade ago.

He said the SEEA was the new architecture in determining the worth of a country and sustainable use of natural resources, indicating that GSS over the years computed the GDP for Ghana with the focus on economic and financial issues without considering the flora and fauna.

The Deputy Executive Director of EPA in charge of General Services, Dr Christine O. Asare, said the NCA process was important to generate baseline data on the country's natural resources.

That, she said, would help the country to protect its natural resources for posterity.

The Programme Coordinator of Ghana World/Bank NCA, Kwame B. Fredua said the programme would help promote better decisions making in the management and governance of the country's mineral resources.

He said computing the country's GDP without factoring its mineral resources was not holistic.