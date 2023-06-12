Ghanaian Times Journalist Threatened With Death for Reporting On Fraud Case

A senior court reporter, Mr Malik Sullemana of the Ghanaian Times, has made a case of threat of death against him to the Ministries Police Station, Accra.

According to him, a plain-clothes policeman (name withheld) who used to be a court warrant officer (CWO), and another person convicted to a fine in a criminal case he (Malik) covered for more than four years openly threatened him on the Accra Circuit Court premises that they would "come after him" if he continued to report on the matter.

He said the threats on him occurred on May 24, 2023 .

The case in reference is about a German widow, Ms Waltraud Wissent, the complainant, who was defrauded by two Nigerians of Ꞓ248,000 on the pretext of supplying her gold bars.

According to Mr Sullemana, on that fateful day, he was on his usual rounds to get stories for publication in the Ghanaian Times, when he was accosted by the two men who issued the verbal threat.

He stated that he was terrified by the utterances of the policeman and the ex-convict, given that an ex-military officer who testified in the matter died under mysterious circumstances in 2021, three years after the Accra Circuit Court passed custodial sentence on one of the accused and convicted the other to a fine.

The court reporter alleged that he believed a publication in the Ghanaian Times on March 26, this year in which the complainant appealed to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to investigate the property of the convicts might have triggered the threats.

Mr Sullemana said he had written a statement and the police told him they would investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book.