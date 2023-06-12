Ghana: Genser Energy Completes 110km Natural Gas Pipeline in Record Time

Genser Energy, an energy company in Ghana, has constructed 110km of natural gas pipeline at record speed.

Despite prevailing challenges, such as global supply chain disruptions caused by the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Ukraine/ Russia conflict, as well as national economic hurdles and inflationary pressures, the company demonstrated its unwavering commitment to progress by completing the project within five months.

The commissioning of this expansive pipeline network carries immense socio-economic implications on a national scale as it is expected to significantly reduce power transmission losses that currently affect the country.

Moreover, the integration of the pipeline will facilitate the provision of cheaper gas for power generation.

This development positions Kumasi as a key hub for future development initiatives and employment opportunities.

A statement issued by the company in Accra on Friday said for more than 15 years, Genser Energy had played a pivotal role as an Independent Power Producer (IPP), spearheading the development of an extensive pipeline network spanning 430km.

"The magnitude of this endeavour has been made possible due to the exceptional dedication exhibited by the Genser Energy staff. In a testament to their commitment to local content laws, the construction of the latest phase of the pipeline was entrusted to a group of young engineers, with an average age of 32, of which 85 per cent were Ghanaians," it said.

Mr Henry Abeiku Oppong, the Project Manager of the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) team, joined Genser Energy as an entry-level employee in 2013.

His rise within the company, the statement said, was emblematic of Genser Energy's commitment to training and providing opportunities to young engineers.

Mr Oppong expressed his satisfaction with the successful completion of the project, stating, "It is an honor to be part of this transformative endeavour, which will leave a lasting impact on the nation's infrastructure and the lives of its people. Together, we have built a legacy of teamwork and resilience, driven by a shared commitment to excellence and collaboration. This success fuels our optimism for Ghana's bright future in the energy sector."

The EPC team, comprised of 40 full-time Genser Energy employees and an additional 220 contractors, were engaged specifically for this project to ensure its timely and budget-conscious completion.

Over 12,000 steel pipes had to be purchased, delivered and assembled to complete the project.

"Throughout the project, my utmost priority was to ensure that every aspect adhered to the highest standards of Quality Assurance and Quality Control. From meticulously verifying incoming materials to meticulously preparing essential documents such as the Inspection Test Plan (ITP), test reports, and the construction dossier, we left no stone unturned in maintaining the project's integrity and meeting all specifications" said Edward Lotsi, Quality Assurance and Quality Control Superintendent.

Since 2018, Genser Energy has constructed a total of 430km of natural gas pipelines. By closely collaborating with Ghanaian regulatory bodies, Genser Energy has not only expanded its operations, but has also contributed to the growth of the national economy.