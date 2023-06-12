This year's edition of the MTN Ghana 21 Days of Y'ello care campaign, will be focused on job creation and digital skills training, in view of the growing unemployment among the youth in the country, Chief Corporate and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe, has stated.

On the theme "Empowering the Entrepreneurs to Unlock Growth and Job Creation for Communities," the programme is the 16th edition of the programme, which was started in 2027, as part of the corporate social investment of the company to give back to the society.

The three-week programme which runs from June 1 to 21st, is being done with partners such as Engage Now Africa, an international non-governmental organisation operating in more in Ghana some other African countries.

Mrs Wiafe speaking at the launch in Accra on Thursday, said this year's programme was being centered on job creation to provide the youth, women and the disabled with digital skills to establish their own businesses.

In line with the theme of this year's programme, she said the MTN Ghana had introduced the Youth Entrepreneurship Train.

"This initiative seeks to promote youth-led businesses in the digital space. MTN volunteers will take beneficiaries through customer service and social media training. In addition, a knowledge sharing forum will be organised with volunteer entrepreneurs to deliver enterprise business solutions," Mrs Wiafe, stated.

She said the Women-In-Action programme would also be implemented to support women to create their own businesses.

"This campaign will focus on indigenous local businesses in the shea butter space, smock weaving, fish mongering or smoking, palm oil, and basket weaving, among others. Volunteers will help to connect these businesses to bigger markets using smart phones and social media," the Chief Corporate and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, stated.

Mrs Wiafe disclosed that the Differently Abled programme had been introduced to provide seed money and training to scale-up the businesses of the disabled and also share with them information on funding opportunities through an interactive session.

She said through the Y'ello Care programme, MTN Ghana had done "Everything from constructing, refurbishing, painting, and remodeling dilapidated school blocks, building ICT centres and libraries in selected communities, to donating school bags and learning material to children in deprived schools across the country."

Mrs Wiafe urged the staff to actively take part in the programme to enable MTN Ghana win the poppy prize of $100,000 earmarked for the programme being run in all the countries MTN operated.

The Queen for Youth and Children of for the Ga State, Naa Ayele Nubaats3, commended MTN Ghana for the programme meant to help give back to the community and address societal challenges.

The Country Director of Engage Now Africa, Cecilia Amankwah, for her part, said her organisation was proud be associated with the programme.