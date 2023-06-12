Ghana: Green Ghana - Ghanaians Plant Trees to Address Deforestation Threat

Ministries, Department and agencies (MDAs), non-state institutions and Ghanaians on Friday participated in the third edition of the national tree planting exercise to address the threat of deforestation in the country.

This year's "Green Ghana" dayon the theme; 'Our Forests, Our Health' targeted planting 10 million trees, bringing to 43 million the number of seedlings planted across the country since the initiative begun in June 2021.

In the first edition, seven million trees were planted while 26 million trees were planted last year with the country recording a survival rate of 71 percent of trees planted since the project was rolled out.

From the Nationalism Park in Accra, JESSEL LARTEY THERSON-COFIE reports that the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Mr Osei-Bonsu Amoah led the planting of over 25 trees at the park under the programme.

Mr Osei-Bonsu underscored the need to devise sustainable means of increasing the survival rate of the trees saying that "although the Ministry of Lands and Natural resources and the Forestry Commission has confirmed the survival of about 70 per cent of the trees planted last year, we should be aiming at a higher percentage."

He expressed the ministry's support to ensure the survival of the Green Ghana initiative saying that "we will be at the forefront of the Green Ghana agenda and the fight to keep our environment intact, clean and safe."

KINGSLEY ASARE reportsthat the Ministry of Finance collaborated with the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Controller and Accountant General to plant about 200 tree seedling including oranges, coconut around the offices of the three organisations.

The Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister of Finance, Mrs Abena Osei Asare, and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance,Mrs Eva Esselba Mends planted trees on behalf of the Ministry, and the Deputy Commissioner of Ghana Revenue Authority in charge of Training and Development, Mr Augustine AdjeiSefah, planted a tree on behalf of the GRA and the Deputy Controller and Account General Department, Mrs Emelia Osei Derkyi, planted on behalf of her organisation before the staff of those organisations joined.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Ofori-Atta in a remark read on his behalf said the government agencies responsible for forestry would be financially resourced to deliver their mandate to replenish depleted forests in the country.

BERNARD BENGHAN reports that the Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, as part of the tree planting exercise expressed worry over the high number of rickety vehicles still operating with roadworthy certificates in the country.

As part of measures to address the challenge, he said the Authority was embarking on a mobile testing services in the quest to bring its services closer to customers and wipe out individuals who issued fake road worthy certificate to vehicles, especially commercial vehicles.

Mr Busia explained that the mobile services would allow customers to access services in the comfort and convenience of their locations to address the issue of "goro" boys (middlemen), to curb their activities that rub off negatively on the institution.

Ghanaians must see the "Green Ghana Day" initiative as a civic responsibility and fully take part in it, the Deputy Commissioner for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Samuel Asare Akuamoah has said, ABIGAIL ANNOH reports.

"Tree planting is a constitutional duty on us and when you look at the direct principles of state policy, Article 41, it says we should keep our environment clean and help maintain our environment, community service, communal labour etc.

So, this must be seen as a constitutional duty, a civic duty for every Ghanaian to take part to help restore our lost cover and bequeath a better environment to the next generation," he said.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly, Kofi Ofori led a team of assembly officers comprising mainly the Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) officers to launch this year's Green Ghana Day at Saleria School Park at Odorkor in Accra.

He called on Ghanaians to attach greater value to the tree planting exercise when he and his team planted the first tree, Royal Palm at the forecourt of the school.

The Municipal NADMO Director, Mr Johnson Amoah Danquah urged all residents to own the exercise and play their part through monitoring to ensure that the trees survive.

From the La Dade-Kotopon Municipal Assembly (LaDMA), VICTOR A BUXTONreports that the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr Solomon KoteyNikoiplanted the first tree at the assembly indicating that about 5000 fruits and ornamental trees were to be planted under the exercise.

The seedlings included avocado,coconut, oranges, lemon, mangoes, flamboyant, Alecia, rain trees amongothers.

DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH in CAPE COAST reports that the Forestry Commission in collaboration with some institutions within the Central Region planted a total of 700,000 plants across the region.

The institutions comprised the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Cornelia Connelly School, the various assemblies, the Catholic Church and the Ghana Police Service among others.

In her remarks, the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan commended residents and institutions within the region for their sense of enthusiasm in joining the exercise.

"The enthusiasm of residents and institutions in joining with the exercise is very commendable," she said.

The Vice Chancellor of University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, in his remarks, said, the University was planting 20,000 trees as part of the exercise.

The number of trees planted within the campus, he said, would increase to 120,000 since the inception of the Green Ghana Day three years ago.

FROM KOFORIDUA, AMA TEKYIWAA AMPADU AGYEMAN, reports thatin the Eastern region, a total of 600,000 tree seedlings were expected to be planted across the municipalities and districts of the region.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, at a ceremony to open the exercise said "there was the need to sustain the attitude of planting trees to sustain our health and to recognise that as citizens we have a duty to use forest resources by following clear guidance and laws."

He indicated that the theme signified the importance of health benefits that the forest provided for all people and added that the country's dependence on forest, trees and their related services go beyond the need to provide the sustainable means of consuming timber and non-timber products.

"Biodiversity, rich forest eco- diversity systems provide edible products that contribute to a healthy diet such as fruits, leaves and mushrooms as well as vast number of medicinal plants," he said.

In Sunyani, DANIEL DZIRASAH reports that the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene led a team of officials from the various departments and agencies in the region to participate in the Green Ghana Day exercise.

Vice Chancellors from the Catholic University of Ghana, University of Energy and Natural Resources, andSunyani Technical University as well as service commanders of various security agencies also took part in tree planting exercise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A total of 610 000 tree seedlings distributed by the Forestry Commission to the 12 Districts and Municipal Assemblies were planted.

In an address, the Regional Minister called on the residents to plant and nature trees in order to protect save our environment from the negative impact of human activities.

LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU reports from the Adentan Municipality in in the Greater Accra Region that officials of the assembly supported by staff of Star Life Assurance planted over 2000 trees in the area.

The planting teams spread in the 12 electoral areas planted fruit, ornamental and shade trees at the Adentan Police Station, the Christ Faith School, along the streets and other public institutions.

The Municipal Chief Executive Alexander Daniel Nii-Noi who led the Gbentana Electoral Area team commended the teams and the residents for coming out in their numbers to support the government's initiative.

In a related development, the Deputy Minister of Health Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini joined management and students of the Pantang Hospital in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality to plant over 200 trees.

AlhajiSeini said the time has come for people to be conscious of the environment especially trees and stop all destructive tendencies in order to leave a lasting legacy for generations yet to be born.

The trees he explained has special medicinal values and also provide food and shade, therefore must be jealously guarded to serve their useful purposes.

The Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Frank Baning said the hospital has planted over 5000 trees to support the government initiative, adding that the Hospital began the exercise four years ago and commended individuals and corporate institutions for supporting the facility to get that far.