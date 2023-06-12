Ghana: GRA Task Force Arrests 6 Business Operates for Failure to Issue VAT Invoices

A total of six business operators in Accra have been arrested by a taskforce of the Ghana Revenue Authority for allegedly failing to issue Value Added Tax (VAT) invoices to their customers.

The operators manage George Nyarko Ventures, Diva Cosmetics and Fabrics, De Bennuella Mother Care, all at Achimota, Royal N's Hotel at Pokuase and Lou-Ralph hotel and Park View hotel, both at Dome.

They are part of about 60 business operators who have been arrested since the beginning of May this year after it was discovered through undercover investigations that those businesses were not issuing VAT invoices.

The Manager of the Accra Central Area Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Joseph Annan, who led the exercise, told the Ghanaian Times in an interview on Friday, that about 30 more business operators would be arrested in the coming days for similar VAT infractions.

The actions of the operators, he said, was in violation of section 41 of the VAT Act which mandates a registered business to issues VAT invoice at all time.

He said the arrested persons would be handed over to the police, investigated and charged for their actions.

Mr Annan noted that officers of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service would take the statement of those arrested after which the preemptive assessment would be established and the businesses would be required to pay immediately.

"After that the business would be recommended for full audit while the police continue with its investigations," he said.

He explained that the Legal Department of the GRA was steadily building the prosecution dockets of all the arrested business operators for prosecution to commence.

"So far none of the business managers arrested since the beginning of the exercise have been prosecuted.

It takes time to build a docket. Some of them are asking for leniency but that decision can only be taken by the top managers of the Authority," Mr Annan stated.

The GRA embarked on a special enforcement exercise from May in collaboration with the police targeting operators of the 93 businesses which were violating the law on VAT.