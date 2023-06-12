Africa: WAF Pres, Secretary to Visit Ghana Ahead of Africa Armwrestling Championship

The President of World Armwrestling Federation (WAF), Mr Assen Hadjitodorov, and his Secretary, Mr Mircea Simionescu-Simicel, are expected in Ghana on Wednesday, June 14 for a working and familiarisation visit.

The duo, during the visit will meet major stakeholders in sports, government officials, inspect facilities and also grace the 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship (AWC) slated for June 21-25 in Accra.

The WAF President, who has developed interest for the sports in Africa, is keen on impacting the development of armwrestling on the continent and support the Armwrestling Federation of Africa's (AFA) efforts to host a world-class championship.

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) President, Mr Charles Osei Asibey, told the Times Sports on Saturday that Mr Assen has other interest for visiting Ghana.

"He has been instrumental in armwrestling's effort to play at the 2023 Africa Games and wishes to engage GAF on the preparation. He will also discuss Africa's host of the 2024 World Championship."

Ghana won the bid to host the Africa championship for the second time last year, and is expected to deliver a successful event following the preparations made so far.

The championship would attract 20 countries including Central Africa Republic, Congo, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea and Somalia, who would be making their first appearance at the competition this year.

It is being organised by GAF with technical support from AFA and WAF.

The championship is supported by Ghana Gas, Adamus Resources, National Health Insurance Scheme, Dzata Cement, Imperial Homes, Stanbic Bank, Alisa Hotels, Special Ice, The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ghana Tourism Authority and K-Balm Ointment.