Liberia: Discoveries FC and Mighty Enforcers Secure 2nd Division Spot

Monrovia — Discoveries Sports Academy and Mighty Enforcers FC have secured promotion to the Second Division League of Liberian football. Discoveries SA, a youthful Montserrado County third division side, achieved their dream with a comfortable victory over Wologisi FC from Lofa County in the semi-final of the National Third Division Playoffs.

Discoveries SA displayed an outstanding performance throughout the playoffs, dominating their opponents. In the semi-final match against Wologisi FC, they secured a resounding 5-0 victory, securing their spot in the 2023/2024 Liberia Second Division League.

Wologisi FC started the match impressively and came close to scoring the opener in the 6th minute, but Discoveries' keeper Elijah Kumeh denied their attempt. However, in the 11th minute, Gabriel Morris of Discoveries SA scored a splendid goal, placing a well-timed shot over the rushing Wologisi keeper, who had come off his goal too early.

Taking control of the match, Discoveries SA continued to dominate, with star midfielder Saah Moses having his shot saved and Jonathan Freeman missing from close range. Despite Wologisi FC's efforts to level the score, Discoveries SA's dominance made it difficult for them to find success.

In the 45th minute, Discoveries SA was awarded a penalty after a reckless tackle on Moses. Freeman confidently stepped up and converted the penalty, extending his team's lead to 2-0.

After halftime, the match turned into a one-sided affair, with Wologisi FC struggling to keep up. In the 66th minute, Cephas Gbarbo of Discoveries SA further worsened Wologisi's situation by scoring a beautiful goal from a tight angle, securing his team's third goal.

With time running out and Discoveries SA firmly in control, Wologisi FC was reduced to ten men in the 70th minute when one of their defenders received a straight red card for a foul on Freeman. Just two minutes later, Freeman completed his brace with an unselfish assist from Gbarbo. Although Freeman had a chance to score a hat-trick, his shot was cleared off the line. However, in the 76th minute, Cephas Gbarbo sealed the game with a goal, ending the match with a comprehensive 5-0 victory for Discoveries SA.

This triumph secures the promotion of the youthful Discoveries SA team, whose players are all under the age of 19, to the second division league of Liberian football. Discoveries SA joins Mighty Enforcers FC, who had previously secured their promotion with a 2-0 victory over Philadelphia Lone Star.

In the match between Mighty Enforcers FC and Philadelphia Lone Star, Emmanuel Sumo of Philadelphia Lonestar had an early shot blocked for a corner kick, but his team failed to capitalize on it. Enforcers came close to scoring in the 12th minute, but their shot was cleared off the goal line.

In the 28th minute, Cyrus Moore thought he had scored for Enforcers, but his goal was disallowed due to an offside violation, surprising the Nimba County hopefuls. However, Lassana Kamara managed to give Mighty Enforcers the lead in the 36th minute, concluding the intense first half with a 1-0 advantage for Enforcers.

In the second half, Philadelphia Lone Star continued to push for the equalizer, dominating possession. Julius Nah's men came close to leveling the score but were denied by the crossbar. Emmanuel Sumo also had another opportunity to score, but his final touch was not perfect, failing to bring his side level against a resilient Enforcers defense.

Mighty Enforcers sealed the game in the 70th minute with a composed finish from Williamson Wuo, extending their lead, which they held onto until the final whistle.

Both Discoveries SA and Mighty Enforcers FC will be joined in the Second Division League by the winner of the third-place match involving Wologisi FC from Lofa County and Philadelphia Lone Star.