Liberia: Moses Kollie Takes Over LPDP as Political Leader As Founder, Alex Tyler Quits

Monrovia — Moses Y. Kollie, Chairman of the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP), has officially taken over as the party's Political Leader following the departure of J. Alex Tyler.

Kollie, who has been with the party since its establishment, was elected as the new Political Leader on Thursday, June 8. This decision comes in the wake of Tyler's recent resignation from the party, citing a lack of confidence in the Congress for Democratic Change's (CDC) second-term bid.

The resignation of Alex Tyler, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and founder of the LPDP, was reportedly prompted by intense pressure from the LPDP's Executive Committee, particularly Moses Kollie, the former Lofa County Lawmaker responsible for the party's By-Laws.

The LPDP, along with the CDC and the National Patriotic Party (NPP), formed a political collaboration in 2017, which helped propel George Weah, the LPDP's standard bearer, to the presidency. However, tensions arose earlier this year, with the LPDP and a faction of the NPP expressing concerns about marginalization within the coalition.

While Chairman Kollie reportedly remained committed to the coalition, Tyler, as the political leader, refused to recommit his party. This led to Tyler's resignation on June 1, where he expressed a lack of faith in the current coalition framework.

The decision to replace Tyler was reached through a resolution signed by over two-thirds of the National Executive Committee members of the LPDP during an extraordinary sitting, as stated in Article 5, Section "C" of the party's By-Laws/Constitution. According to the resolution, a Special National Convention will be held in 2024.

During the extraordinary sitting, Chief Moses Y. Kollie, the party's Chairman, was voted as the new Political Leader, assuming the role until the Special National Convention takes place. Additionally, D. Wa Hne, Jr. was named as the Acting National Chair of the LPDP, having previously served as the National Vice Chair for Political Affairs.

The LPDP officially acknowledged the resignation letter of Alex Chelsea Grant, Head of its Legislative Caucus and Representative of Grand Gedeh County Electoral District Two, which was received on June 8, 2023.

At the conclusion of the extraordinary sitting, the LPDP reaffirmed its unwavering support for President George Manneh Weah's reelection bid in the upcoming October 10th, 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections, pledging to vigorously campaign throughout Liberia.