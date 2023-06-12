Liberia: Jackson F. Doe Hospital Performs First Minimal Invasive Laparoscopic Surgery in Liberia

Monrovia — A team of medical professionals at the Jackson F. Doe Hospital in Tappita, Nimba County, has successfully performed Minimal Invasive - Laparoscopic surgery. This surgery is the first of its kind to be performed in Liberia.

Laparoscopy is a type of surgical procedure that allows a surgeon to access the inside of the abdomen (tummy) and pelvis without having to make large incisions in the skin. This procedure is also known as keyhole surgery or minimally invasive surgery.

The Jackson F. Doe Hospital, famously known for introducing the CT scan to Liberia on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, has successfully conducted Laparoscopic surgery with an entirely local team of surgeons headed by Dr. Ponnie Robertlee Dolo MD PhD. The hospital has a history of pioneering medical innovations in Liberia, including the first Craniotomy and Trans-urethral resection of the Prostate (TURP) ever performed in the country.

Dr. Dolo, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of the hospital, is Liberia's only trained Laparoscopic surgeon. According to him, Minimal Invasive - Laparoscopic surgery minimizes the risk of surgical complications and leaves minimal scars on patients.

"Laparoscopic surgery is a new technology widely used in developed countries to perform the majority of surgical procedures. It leaves almost no scars as the technology does not require opening up a patient, as is usually the case with traditional surgery."

The equipment used in Laparoscopic surgery consists of a series of fiber-optic instruments, including cameras, a light source, a central processing unit, and video technology. The surgery is performed through tiny ports, through which the camera is introduced, and the image is displayed on a screen.

Dr. Dolo, the hospital's CEO, explains that the medical procedure, commonly called keyhole surgery, has many advantages, including reduced pain and minimal scarring due to the tiny incision.

"Most patients can be discharged within a day or two after the operation. Because there is no large incision or sore, the common problem of wound infection or wound breakdown can be entirely avoided. Patients' recovery and return to normal life are also very fast compared to the traditional method. This technology also allows surgeons better access and excellent vision during surgery, thus improving outcomes."

Dr. Dolo further states, "We intend to make this new technology a routine part of our surgical services at JFD. To do this, additional investments will be necessary to secure electricity supply, as well as additional equipment and supplies. Importantly, we have developed a mechanism to make this new technology no more costly to the patient than the traditional method."

Despite the success story, the hospital faces challenges with maintenance and power supply issues. According to Dr. Dolo, no maintenance work has been carried out on the hospital since 2018, and he stresses the need for maintenance work to be conducted on the hospital facilities.

He also mentions that despite recent efforts by the hospital management to install solar power units at various locations, including the operating theatre, the central laboratory, and the four main admission wards, there is still a need for more work in electricity generation, especially solar power, as other sections of the hospital still lack a reliable power supply.