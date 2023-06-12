Liberia: St. John River Bridge Temporarily Closed for Repairs

Grand Bassa — The Government of Liberia, in collaboration with Grand Bassa Authorities, has issued a temporary closure order for the St. John River Bridge, which connects Hatford and Buchanan City. The bridge serves as a vital link between Montserrado, Buchanan, Rivercess, and Sinoe Counties in Liberia.

The decision to close the bridge was announced on Saturday, June 10, 2023, during an emergency visit to the site by Grand Bassa Superintendent Janjay Baikpeh, accompanied by representatives from the Public Works department and ArcelorMittal Liberia. The purpose of the visit was to initiate rehabilitation work on the bridge.

Superintendent Janjay Baikpeh informed reporters that the bridge rehabilitation is estimated to last approximately four hours. ArcelorMittal Liberia, along with contracted technical Liberian companies, is providing significant support for the St. John River Bridge rehabilitation.

ArcelorMittal Liberia has offered its assistance to the Government by providing the necessary logistics and technical equipment to ensure the safe completion of the bridge rehabilitation. This support includes 200 tons of hydraulic jacks, steel plates, rubber membranes, a 10KVA generator, trucks, elephant feet support, cranes, compactors, fuel, manpower, and various other equipment and supplies. In addition, the company has been providing tent and catered meal services three times a day to the security team stationed at the border for the past week.

Furthermore, ArcelorMittal Liberia is covering the cost of hotel accommodations and meals for a five-member technical team from the Ministry of Public Works for the duration of the St. John River Bridge rehabilitation work.

Winston Daryoue, spokesman for ArcelorMittal Liberia, expressed the company's satisfaction in supporting the people of Grand Bassa and Liberia as a longstanding partner. He emphasized the importance of the St. John River Bridge as a critical access point, highlighting the necessity of the rehabilitation to ensure uninterrupted economic activities in the neighboring counties. Daryoue added that AML CEO Joep Coenen has instructed the technical team to provide maximum support and remain engaged until the repairs are completed.

The Liberia National Police has notified the public that due to the damage to the St. John River Bridge in Grand Bassa County, the Buchanan-Monrovia highway will be officially closed for repairs. Starting today, a team of engineers from the Ministry of Public Works, Afcon, LAC, and AML has resumed official work on the bridge, which leads to Grand Bassa and other counties.

"All motorists are advised to avoid using the main route. The public is requested to refrain from traveling with their vehicles from 3 PM today until tomorrow. The LNP regrets any inconvenience caused by this road closure," stated H. Moses Carter, spokesperson for the Liberia National Police.

The damage to one of the bearings under the St. John River Bridge was reported to the Ministry of Public Works and County Authorities on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 8:34 PM.