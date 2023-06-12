Ghana: Medeama Crowned Champions

Medeama SC have been crowned champions of the 2022-23 betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) season after an impressive 3-0 victory over relegated Tamale City in their final day fixture played at the Akoon Park yesterday.

A first half goal by Kwadwo Amoako and second half brace from Jonathan Sowah secured all three points for the Tarkwa-based team that only needed to avoid defeat to clinch their first league title.

The Mauve and Yellows' vintage performance in the second half of the season was crowned with the league title and the chance to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.

Medeama dethroned Aduana Stars after an incredible performance in the second half of the season that saw them humiliate Accra Hearts of Oak 5-1 in Accra and 2-0 over defending champions Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

They also secured a remarkable victory over their closest contenders, Bechem United to stretch the lead and set the stage for a mouth-watering grand finale.

Medeama made their indications clear to avoid an upset as they went straight into action to snatch an early lead.

Amoako in the ninth minute gave the host the lead with a beautiful strike as fans went agog.

There were cheers all over the stadium as players exhibited some delectable football much to the delight of the fans.

Vincent Atinga and Amoako combined beautifully to threaten the goal area of their opponents in search of a second goal.

The second half saw a more determined Medeama side dominating play and came as no surprise when Sowah doubled the lead in the 67th minute with an expertly taken strike from the edge of the box.

He went on to score a screamer in the 76th minute to crown the victory for Medeama to plunge the fans into unending jubilation.

The two times MTN FA Cup winners ended the season with 60 points.

Meanwhile, Bechem United who were hoping for an upset rather slipped as they lost 1-0 to Aduana Stars who moved to the second position with 55 points for Bechem United to settle for the third position with 54 points.

Kotoko who were hoping to defend their title managed to complete the top four with 52 points after playing goalless with Dreams FC.