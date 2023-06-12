Ghana: Man, 58, Jailed 21 Years Over Sex With 7-Year-Old Girl

12 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 58-year-old steel bender to 21 years imprisonment for having sex with a seven-year-old girl at Nungua in Accra.

Michael Asante charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.

However, at the end of the trial, the court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann found him guilty.

The facts as presented by Inspector Opoku Aniagyei, was that the complainant was an uncle of the victim.

The prosecution said Asante, the accused person, now convict, and the complainant resided in the same vicinity in Nungua.

It said on May 3, 2021, evening, the victim went behind their house where a bathroom and toilet were located to urinate.

The prosecution said Asante followed her and lured her inside the bathroom and had sexual intercourse with the victim on the bare floor.

It said the complainant, who accidentally passed by the scene saw Asante and the victim.

It said Asante on seeing the complainant run out of the bathroom.

The prosecution said when the complainant engaged the victim, she told her that Asante had had several intercourses with her on several occasions.

It said the complainant took the victim to the Nungua Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and lodged a complaint.

The prosecution said the Police issued a medical report form to the complainant to seek medical care for the victim and Asante, arrested. --GNA

Personnel of the GRA taskforce examining the payment systems of one of the businesses.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.