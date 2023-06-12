Ghana: WRF Super Middle League Kicks Off Tomorrow

The 2022/23 Super Middle League of the Western Regional Football Association (WRFA) is scheduled to start from tomorrow to Sunday, June 18.

Qualified clubs have therefore been informed that the coordination meeting will take place at the Sekondi Gyandu Park at 4pm today to discuss related issues.

The competition will have 12 teams zoned into four groups of three teams. Clubs that top their respective groups shall qualify for semi-finals.

Winners of the semi-finals would play the final to determine the club to represent the region in the 2023/24 National Division One League.

The group stage matches are set for tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday with the semifinals fixed for Friday with the finals on Sunday.

The matches, according to an FA statement, are scheduled for the Sekondi Gyandu Park, with the Esikado Astro Turf set aside as an alternative venue in case of heavy rains.

The qualified clubs include Aboi Young Stars FC, Fijai Soccer Academy, Team Move FC, Adjofuaman FC, Assikuma FC, Bis Paradise SC, Rospak FC, Dixcove FC, Apremdo Arsenals FC, Great Vision FC, Bekwaiman FC and Inchaban Royals FC