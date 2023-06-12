Ghana: Police Gun Down 5 Robbers ...Seize Vehicle, Motorbikes, Weapons, Ammunition At Bortianor

At least five persons have been shot dead by the police during an anti-robbery and landguard operations at Bortianor in Accra.

The police also retrieved five weapons including an AK47 assault rifle, 10 rounds of AK47 ammunition, one pump action gun with nine rounds of BB cartridges, two pistols with 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition as well as a knife and a pepper spray.

The weapons were retrieved in addition to one unregistered Toyota Tacoma pickup vehicle and four motorcycles, three of which are unregistered.

A statement signed and issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi on Saturday, said the Police on June 8 conducted the operation following reports of criminal activities in the area.

"These individuals had been terrorising residents and landowners in Bortianor and nearby communities," it said.

Upon noticing the police team, the statement noted that, the suspects opened fire from their hideout, prompting the Police to return fire.

"As a result, five of the suspects were injured and later pronounced dead at the hospital. The remaining suspects fled the scene and are still on the run," it added.

The statement said the Police was actively pursuing the remaining suspects, some of whom were believed to have sustained gunshot injuries during the operation.

It therefore called on the public, especially residents of the Bortianor community, to promptly report any individuals with gunshot wounds who may be seeking medical treatment.