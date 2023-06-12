Liberia: ABIC, LIGP, and AFELL Pay Tribute to Judge Walser

Monrovia — On Thursday, June 8, 2023, the Liberian Institute for Growing Patriotism (LIGP), Angie Brooks International Center for Women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace, and Security, in collaboration with the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL), gathered to eulogize and memorialize Liberia's first female circuit court Judge for Montserrado County, Emma Nmano Shannon Walser.

The solemn event took place at the grounds of the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, bringing together several distinguished women, members of the progressive community, legal luminaries, as well as students and social justice advocates.

The occasion celebrated Judge Walser's tireless efforts in championing the independence of the Liberian judiciary and her unwavering stand against injustice, bad governance, and corruption. Many credit her for liberating the judiciary from political influence, enabling justices of the Supreme Court and judges of subordinate courts to dispense justice without fear or favor, as they are no longer subjected to termination.

In the keynote address, Senator Conmany B. Wesseh of River Gee County described the late Judge Walser as a courageous fighter who consistently advocated for the rule of law and justice for all. He highlighted how she was removed from her position as a judge due to her independent stance during the 1979 "Rice Riot," where she refused to align with the government or condemn the situation, as she believed in upholding the constitution.

"There is so much I can say about this remarkable woman that goes beyond this event. She fought for good governance, the rule of law, and patriotism. Judge Walser played a crucial role in helping me and several other student activists understand the significance of due process. Above all, she was a person of truth and respect, who believed that upholding the law is essential for maintaining peace and promoting security," Senator Wesseh expressed.

Earlier, during the memorial ceremony, Ms. Olubanke King-Akerele, the Executive Director of the Liberia Institute for Growing Patriotism and chairperson of the board of ABIC, provided the objective of the event. She emphasized that the ceremony aimed to honor Judge Walser's commitment to transforming the judiciary from an entity serving the president's interests to an independent institution.

Ms. King-Akerele commended Judge Walser's administration of justice, which served as a guiding light for all lawyers, especially female lawyers, in their pursuit of justice without bias. She likened Judge Walser to Deborah, symbolizing her role as a strong female figure within the Liberian judiciary.

It was noted that Judge Walser was viewed as a progressive and liberal judge, as she diverged from the tradition of deciding cases based on presidential instructions. Instead, she earned a reputation for rendering judgments solely based on merit and the law.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that Judge Walser publicly refused to impose a death sentence on an indigenous man, arguing that he had received inadequate legal representation. This led to a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court of Liberia in the case Republic of Liberia v. Emma Shannon-Walser (1978), which established that the constitutional right to counsel encompasses the right to competent counsel.

The memorial ceremony served as a testament to Judge Walser's lasting impact on the Liberian judiciary and her unwavering dedication to upholding justice, the rule of law, and the principles of good governance. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.