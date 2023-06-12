Liberia: Marylanders Commit to Cummings Presidency - Pledge to Support Their Own

Pleebo — The Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, arrival in Maryland on June 10, was greeted by great excitement and jubilation by hundreds of his kinsmen, market women, youth groups, chiefs and elderly at the Pedebo border in Maryland County.

Chiefs and Elders accorded the CPP Standard Bearer and entourage, the traditional and cultural welcome ceremony, and thanked God for his safe return home.

Amidst heavy downpour of rains, on Saturday, June 12, Marylanders turned out in the thousands, and chanted slogans of support and solidarity for the Presidential bid of Mr. Cummings come October 10.

The journey to Maryland through the Ivory Coast was challenging, due to the deplorable road conditions, which has made the Maryland, Harper highway impassable for vehicle from Monrovia.

Most of the major towns in Maryland are nearly isolated due to the deplorable road conditions.

Cummings arrived at the Pedebo border, where he disembarked from the ferry, and joined hundreds of supporters chanting "Your leave us, oh... dah Cummings, we want and God has answered our prayers." The heavy downpour of rain failed to dampen the spirits of men, women, motorcyclists, students and the elderly, who eagerly awaited Cummings and entourage arrival.

From the Pedebo border to Harper, citizens lined the roads to get a glimpse of their kinsmen. In Harper, a special thanksgiving service, attended by hundreds of citizens, was held at the Full Gospel Church, officiated by Pastor Joseph Jasper of Gbeken Town, also the hometown of Mr. Cummings in Maryland County.

Prayers were offered by various auxiliaries expressing gratitude to God for the homecoming of their kinsmen, Mr. Cummings, and for the success of his visits in the Southeast of Liberia.

Later, the CPP Standard Bearer and entourage proceeded to Pleebo, where they were met by a multitude of supporters who joined them in a march to the Pleebo Youth Center. Youth and women groups, traditional Chiefs, elders and other auxiliaries as well as prominent citizens expressed support and vowed to rally Marylanders for CPP victory in Maryland County.

Hundreds of citizens later joined the Motorcyclists Union of Maryland to award Mr. Cummings a special certificate for his invaluable support to their Union.

Chiefs from the various subdivisions of Maryland County also officially endorsed Cummings as "their own son" at a special program where they pledged unflinching support to his Presidential bid come October 10.

During the week long visit of the CPP Standard Bearer, he is expected to engage and hold consultations with various groups and thereafter visit other southeastern counties.

In remarks, Mr. Cummings expressed joy and gratitude to his kinsmen for the rousing welcome and massive turnout as well as their pledge of support and solidarity for his quest to become the next President of Liberia.

The Maryland and Southeast visits will afford the CPP Standard Bearer and entourage the opportunity to consult citizens and solicit their views on the CPP Manifesto, aimed at lifting Liberians out of extreme poverty and suffering.