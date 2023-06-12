Liberia: Blanco's Complaint Relegates World Girls to Women's Lower League

World Girls have been relegated from the Orange women's division to the women's lower league in Montserrado County.

It followed a complaint filed by Blanco FC to the grievance and disciplinary committee (GDC) challenging the legality of player Menunatu Barrie.

The GDC reviewed all the facts and evidence adduced by the clubs on 24 April 2023 and established that Menunatu played against Blanco on 5 November 2022 and 18 March 2023.

The committee also found that Menunatu is a Sierra Leonean with a passport issued on 1 July 2021, which expires on 1 July 2026 with a stamped resident permit in her passport issued on 27 January 2022, which expires on 27 January 2023.

It also found dubious identification cards with two different statuses (resident and citizen) presented by World Girls for the purpose of evading the question of work permit and international transfer certificate (ITC).

The GDC ruled that Blanco should be awarded six points and four goals in keeping with chapter 3, article 4.2 5(a) that governed the league and all teams Menunatu played against shall be awarded three points and two goals per match.

World Girls were fined L$20,000 while Menunatu was banned from participating in LFA leagues until her transfer is regulated in accordance with the LFA regulations on the status and transfers of players.

They had appealed against the GDC's ruling but the appeals committee affirmed and confirmed the ruling on 10 May.

The parties to the dispute were duly informed.

The ruling, however, didn't affect Determine Girls as champions.