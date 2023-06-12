Liberia: Simeon Freeman Takes Action Against Waste - Launches Clean-Up Campaign in Monrovia

Monrovia — Simeon Freeman, the Standard bearer of the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), has initiated a significant effort to clean and clear major garbage sites and waste disposal areas in Monrovia and its surrounding areas.

Recognizing that solid waste poses a threat to sanitation and public health, Freeman aims to ensure that every community in Monrovia is clean and free of garbage. Due to Monrovia's large population, with approximately one-third of Liberia's residents living there, the city, particularly Central Monrovia and its environs, has been overwhelmed with garbage littering the streets.

The responsibility for solid waste management (SWM) lies with the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC). The MCC is in charge of enacting SWM policies and regulations, as well as providing oversight and technical guidance.

The collection and disposal of solid waste are primarily carried out by community-based enterprises (CBEs) and private operators. However, despite various programs and funding initiatives by the MCC, the streets of Monrovia continue to suffer from solid waste accumulation. Major streets, including the bustling commercial hub of Waterside, have become garbage hotspots.

As a Liberian businessman and politician, Freeman has decided to take action by personally collecting solid waste in and around Monrovia, offering his assistance to the Monrovia City Corporation free of charge. Over the weekend, the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), as a political party, successfully cleared a massive pile of dirt in the Red Hill Field Community.

The residents of Red Hill Field Community had been living with this garbage pile for more than six months, which was posing a health hazard. The community erupted in jubilation when yellow machines and trucks began collecting the waste from the site.

More than 12 truckloads of dirt were removed from the Red Hill Field Community before the team moved on to other areas in Central Monrovia and Waterside. The citizens of the community expressed excitement and appreciation as the yellow machines and trucks cleaned the environment and transported the waste to the designated location.

During an interview with journalists at the Red Hill Field Community garbage site, MPC National Chairman Mr. Oniel Paasewe emphasized that Mr. Freeman's efforts align with his concern for the well-being of Liberian citizens and the promotion of better hygienic living conditions that are free from preventable illnesses.

Paasewe explained that the MPC has embarked on this project to wage war on sanitation by cleaning up garbage across the country. Freeman believes that clearing and cleaning garbage in cities will enhance the quality of life for Liberians and protect them from common diseases such as malaria and gastrointestinal issues.

"We have started cleaning and clearing garbage in the cities to create a more hygienic environment for our people. This is just the beginning, and we have teams identifying other areas with garbage," said Paasewe. "We will be in Duala, Central Monrovia, Paynesville Community, particularly Red Light. Today, people are dying from preventable illnesses like malaria, colds, and gastrointestinal problems, all caused by dirty and unhygienic environments."

Mr. Paasewe acknowledged that the residents of the Red Hill Field Community had suffered for too long due to the presence of the garbage. He criticized the city government and local authorities for their inaction, despite being informed multiple times. The MPC has decided to step in and help the people by promoting better health and sanitation.

"This is not a new gesture; Mr. Freeman and the MPC have long been working to improve sanitation and empower Liberians across the country, especially women and youths," Paasewe added. "We have provided approximately LD$5 million to market women, and we hope that the Monrovia City Corporation can join us in giving the city a facelift. It should be their responsibility, but they seem to lack concern for the people's plight."

Expressing gratitude and excitement, Mr. Mohammed S. Dukuly thanked Simeon Freeman and the entire MPC for listening to the concerns of the Red Hill Field Community and taking action to remove and clean up the garbage. The garbage had been left unattended for over a year, despite multiple attempts by the community to notify local authorities.

"All this dirt you see here today came from all over the Red Hill Field Community. It has been a huge problem for over a year. We reached out to our commissioner many times, but they refused to act. When Mr. Freeman appeared on Red Power FM, we decided to engage him, and today, he has fulfilled his promise. We want to say thank you, and we will forever be grateful to him and his team," concluded Mr. Dukuly.