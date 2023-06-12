Liberia: Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine Makes Huge Donations to Liberian Government Hospital in Buchanan

Buchanan — Cllr. Charlyne M. Brumskine, the Vice Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), has brought joy to the administrators of the Liberian Government Hospital in Buchanan through generous donations.

On Saturday, June 10, the CPP, led by Cllr. Brumskine, visited the Liberian Government Hospital to provide much-needed financial and material support.

Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine generously contributed 300 gallons of fuel oil and assorted medical items, with an estimated value of ten thousand United States Dollars ($10,000 USD), as an initial contribution to the hospital.

In addition, the CPP Vice Standard Bearer donated three hundred and fifty thousand Liberian Dollars ($350,000 LRD) in cash to support the hospital's workers.

"Today, we are once again here to support our only referral hospital in Grand Bassa County. The CPP, under the leadership of Mr. Alexander Cummings, recognizes health as one of our top priorities," Cllr. Brumskine stated.

She emphasized that the CPP-led government is committed to addressing the challenges faced by Liberians upon assuming office.

It should be noted that in 2022, Cllr. Brumskine donated $75,000 Liberian dollars to the Liberian Government Hospital after a fire incident caused damage to a section of the hospital.

The Liberia Government Hospital serves as the largest and sole referral hospital for the region, catering to the healthcare needs of four counties. Due to a shortage of fuel and medical supplies, the hospital has faced significant operational challenges. The county health team has made numerous appeals for assistance, underscoring the urgent need for support.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine's recent donation represents a ray of hope for the people of Grand Bassa County and the surrounding counties. This act of kindness will undoubtedly strengthen the hospital's capacity to provide quality healthcare services and expedite its recovery process.

The authorities of the Liberian Government Hospital expressed their deep gratitude to Cllr. Charlyne Brumskine for her exceptional philanthropy and unwavering commitment to the health community's well-being.

They described the donation as timely, acknowledging that the fuel shortage has been a persistent problem they have been trying to address for years.