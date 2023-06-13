Nigeria: Tinubu Signs Student Loans Bill Into Law

12 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Students Loan Bill into law, in fulfilment of one of his promises to liberalise funding of education in the country.

This was disclosed to journalists on Monday evening by the President's media team, led by Mr Dele Alake, member of the Presidential Strategic Team.

According to Alake, who was accompanied by other members of the media team, including Tunde Rahman and Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, David Adejoh, the new law is a fulfilment of one of the electoral promises of the President Tinubu.

Asked if the new law will not encourage inflation of school fees, Alake said both situations are unrelated, adding that the idea behind the law is to help indigent students to be able to obtain education in the country.

"We are very happy to announce to you that today, just a few minutes ago, the President His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, signed into law, the Student Loans Bill and that Student Loans Bill, you all know what it entails, what it connotes the meaning.

"This is the promise made during the presidential campaign by the then candidate, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that he will bring back the student loans issue to the front burner and today, that promise he made has been kept, he has just signed that bill into law, which henceforth, will allow or enable our indigent students to access federal government loans to fund their educational pursuit or career and this is how it's done in other developed climes all over the world", he said.

