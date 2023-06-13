Nigeria: Catholic Priest Kidnapped in Kaduna

Mr Jeremiah, the parish priest of Holy Trinity, Kauru, was abducted from the parish rectory.

A Catholic priest has been kidnapped in Kauru Local Government of Kaduna State, North-west Nigeria.

The chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Emmanuel Okolo, in a statement on Monday to reporters in Kaduna, announced the incident.

Mr Okolo said Jeremiah Yakubu, the parish priest of the Holy Trinity, Kauru, was abducted on Sunday.

"It is with great pain that we announce to you the kidnapping of our priest Jeremiah Yakubu.

"The ugly event occurred on Sunday 11, June at about 11. p.m.

"Mr Jeremiah, the parish priest of Holy Trinity, Kauru, was abducted from the parish rectory in Kauru local government area.

"While we solicit for intense prayer for his quick and safe release, we equally wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the law into their hands.

"We will use every legitimate means to ensure his quick and safe release, Mr Okolo said.

Kidnapping for ransom is common across Nigeria's North-west and North-central regions. Kaduna is one of the worst-hit states.

Religious clerics and peasants in vulnerable communities in the state have fallen prey to the kidnappers. Some of them have been killed in captivity, while others were freed after ransom payment.