Nigeria: Hilda Baci - Woli Arole, Ekiti Chef, Other Nigerians Embark On Guinness World Record Attempt Spree

It's safe to say that it's a season of record-breaking attempts in Nigeria because, as of 12 June, several vibrant Nigerians are emerging to earn a spot in the hall of fame.

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci's record-breaking cook-a-thon has significantly impacted her fellow citizens, who now seem eager to take on the challenge themselves.

Since 15th May , when Baci surpassed the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cook-a-thon (cooking marathon) set by Chef Lata Tondon in India in 2019, several Nigerians have interestingly indicated an interest in achieving a similar feat.

While the 27-year-old celebrity chef is still receiving accolades and fans are anticipating her validation from Guinness World Records officials, Wole Arole, an entertainer and Chef Dammy, a digital artist, have announced their GWR attempts.

Ekiti cook-a-thon

This article will be incomplete if we fail to discuss Damilola Adeparusi, an Ekiti-based chef attempting to break Baci's cooking record of 100 hours.

Unlike Baci, who cooked for over 97 hours, Ms Adeparusi hopes to hold her cook-a-thon marathon for 120 hours.

While a few Nigerians applauded her courage to aim at winning a Guinness world record, many, including celebrities, have criticised her action, labelling it controversial and wrongly timed.

Several mixed reactions have trailed the developments on social media, with some criticising the recent attempts, mainly Chef Dami's, because Baci is yet to be validated by GWR.

They believe anyone planning to set a new record should wait until Baci's feat is recognised.

On the other hand, some people hold that anyone should be allowed to freely attempt a world record regardless of whoever did it first.

According to them, part of Baci's intended feat was to inspire people to take on the challenge.

Irrespective of the online flaks she has received, as of Monday, the young chef had been cooking for over 80 hours non-stop.

Ekiti's First Lady, Olayemi Oyebanji, and Chef Dami's supporters have taken to social media to celebrate her determination even in the face of criticism.

Amid it all, via a Twitter post, Baci encouraged Chef Dami, saying, "The beauty of dreams is that they are unique to each individual.

"Dami, your boldness to take on a cooking challenge shows that passion knows no limits. Embrace the journey, learn from every experience, and inspire others with your unwavering spirit."

Woli Arole

Famous comedian and actor Bayegun Oluwatoyin, popularly called Woli Arole, is the latest Nigerian to reveal his proposed world record attempt.

The 33-year-old comedian, via his Instagram handle on Sunday, said he plans to set a new Guinness World Record for the "longest prayer session."

In the post that tagged GWR, Woli Arole urged his fans to anticipate his announcement of a commencement date for the 208 days event.

However, the comedian needed to indicate how to achieve the approximately 5000-hour praying marathon.

His caption read, "Pray-a-thon, 5000 hours. It is doable, anticipate Guinness Book Records,"

Arole, a Psychology graduate from Obafemi Awolowo University, began his career as an actor and stand-up comedian in the school.

He later auditioned and emerged as a finalist at the Alibaba Spontaneity contest in Lagos.

In 2018, the actor premiered his movie 'The Call', which he produced starring as the lead actor.

Digital Artist Oyinlola

Another Nigerian to announce her World Records attempt is a digital artist, Oyinlola.

On Sunday, the artist made it known via a Twitter post that she will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest painting marathon in October 2023.

Sharing a picture of the email she received confirming the acceptance of her application from GWR, she requested interested sponsors to participate in her record-breaking journey.

She wrote, "I'm thrilled to announce that Guinness World Records has given me the green light for the longest painting marathon! On October 28-30th, 2023, I'll embark on an incredible journey of creativity and endurance.

"Join me in breaking boundaries, unleashing imagination, and setting a new record! But I can't do it alone. I'm seeking sponsors to help make this historic event possible.

"By supporting me, you'll be part of a record-breaking achievement and contribute to promoting art and creativity worldwide."

Ezinne Okoye

Another Nigerian, Ezinne Okoye, via her Instagram page, hinted at starting a 130-hour Fry-a-ton for the longest frying marathon by an individual.

Sharing a picture of herself frying buns in her kitchen, she posed a question at the end of her post to get the responses of Nigerians on supporting her through the journey.

Her caption read, "I don start my fry a ton oo. Church workers called. I went to my kitchen. Boom, Delivered. I'm thinking of frying for 130 hours. Una go support me??"